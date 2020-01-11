ABP News Gets the Ball Rolling for 2020 with Top Position During Shikhar Sammelan Delhi

Grabbing maximum eyeballs, Shikhar Sammelan acquires top spot through gripping debates

India’s most trusted Hindi news channel, ABP News, acquired No.1 position on 02 January, 2020 between 1500-2200 Hrs in TG ABC 15+ at HSM level owing to its flagship show Shikhar Sammelan, Delhi. (*SOURCE: BARC, TG – ABC 15+, Mkt-HSM, Thur 2 Jan 2020, TB – 1500-2200 Hrs, GVMs).

The renowned show was attended by the Honourable Home Minister Amit Shah, who gave his first interview of 2020 on ABP News. Mr. Amit Shah kept the viewers on their toes as he deliberated on critical issues such as CAA, NRC, and NPR as well as events in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

Furthermore, considering the time band of 8:30 - 9:30 pm, ABP News also witnessed 80% more viewership than the nearest competitor. (SOURCE: BARC, TG – ABC 15+, Mkt-HSM, Thur 2 Jan 2020, TB – 2030-2130 Hrs, GVMs)

The following BARC data ranks ABP News as number 1 followed by other competitors:

Making the summit highly informative, Shikhar Sammelan also hosted dignitaries such as Sambit Patra (National Spokesperson – BJP), Abhay Dubey (Congress Spokesperson), Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Union Minister of Minority Affairs), Keshav Prasad Maurya (Deputy Chief Minister – Uttar Pradesh), Sudhanshu Trivedi (National Spokesperson – BJP), Gaurav Vallabh (National Spokesperson – Congress), Tarek Fatah (Journalist and Author), Manish Tewari (Former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting) and Ravi Shankar Prasad (Union Law Minister).

Keeping the viewers apprised about the latest happenings, the knowledge-sharing platform highlighted various views and discourses on the government, the upcoming Delhi elections, and other national imperatives such as CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), NRC (National Register of Citizens), NPR (National Population Register) and the happenings in J&K.

With the on-going political upheaval in the country, the channel has been able to successfully encapsulate the views of the masses by providing minute-to-minute updates of the key developments.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP News Network said, “We are absolutely delighted to mark the beginning of 2020 with this eminent touchstone. As per BARC data, ABP News acquired the highest market share of 18%* during Shikhar Sammelan, Delhi on 2 Jan 2020. This statistic has reestablished our venerable position in the industry as the leader of the Hindi news genre. Shikhar Sammelan has always been a noteworthy show in our portfolio with an overarching intention of keeping the viewers aware of the intricacies of the nation’s pressing issues. Here onwards, our goal is to keep the momentum going through such special programming initiatives and empower our viewers through dedicated content.”

