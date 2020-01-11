Nepal's only international airport hit by power shortage

The Tribhuvan Airport, the only international airport in Nepal, is facing severe power shortage, according to a media report. A notice issued by the airport's management said all stakeholders have been asked to ensure power was utilised in an optimum manner during the winter season, reported The Himalayan Times.

"It is to notify all offices, government bodies and shops at the airport to reduce daily power consumption. (The) TIA (Tribhuvan International Airport) management also requests stakeholders not to use heaters and air-conditioners unnecessarily. Flight operational equipment at the airport are being affected due to power shortage at the airport. TIA urges all to cooperate to save power at the airport," the notice reads. According to the notification, electricity usage for "trivial purposes" was adversely affecting the airport's communication, navigation and surveillance systems, the report said.

The immigration, customs offices, airlines, shops and other stakeholders have been asked to regulate the use of heaters and air-conditioners. The airport notification comes just days after the government launched 'Visit Nepal 2020', a programme which aims to make Nepal a brand for travel and vacation.

Nepal has invested Nepali Rs 24 crore (Indian Rs 15 crore) to revamp the Tribhuvan airport as part of the Visit Nepal campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.