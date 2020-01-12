Left Menu
Development News Edition

Markets to eye earnings report card, inflation, global events this week: Analysts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 11:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 11:33 IST
Markets to eye earnings report card, inflation, global events this week: Analysts
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Quarterly earnings, inflation data and the much-awaited US-China trade deal signing would drive the equity markets this week, according to analysts. "Market wants to look forward where Q3 earnings and pre-Budget movement will be the theme of this week. In terms of earnings, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, HCL Technologies, and HDFC Bank will be key companies that will post their Q3 results this week," said Santosh Meena, Senior Research Analyst, TradingBells.

He added that Infosys shares may react positively on Monday after the company's audit committee gave a clean chit to the management on allegations of misconduct. Infosys on Friday said the board's audit committee has completed the independent probe into the anonymous whistleblower allegations and found "no evidence" of financial impropriety or executive misconduct.

The IT services major reported a 23.7 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,466 crore for the December quarter. The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday. "Markets will first react to IT major Infosys results in the early trade on Monday. Meanwhile, volatility would remain high on the stock-specific front due to prevailing earnings season and global uncertainty," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Among macroeconomic data announcements, retail and WPI inflation numbers will be released on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. On the global front, with US-Iran tensions cooling off, focus will largely shift to the upcoming US-China trade deal signing.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, Senior VP and Head of Equity Research, Shibani Kurian said, "From here on, the equity markets would focus on the upcoming Union Budget and also RBI policy at the start of February. Markets would also take cues from the Q3 FY20 earnings season with key focus being on management commentary on business outlook." Markets would on Monday may also react to industrial production data which was announced post market hours on Friday.

The country's industrial output grew 1.8 percent in November, turning positive after three months of contraction, on account of growth in the manufacturing sector. "Markets are heading for testing times given that the result season has set in and Budget parleys too will have to be digested in weeks to come. Volatility is expected to increase, although prices are not expected to move much till the Budget. However, sector-specific rallies are likely to continue," Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO, SAMCO Securities & StockNote said.

During the last week, the Sensex advanced 135.11 points or 0.32 percent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Thousands join Thai anti-government run, while rival camp pushes back

Thousands of Thais joined a run in the capital on Sunday in what appeared to be the biggest show of dissent against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, although he also drew a big show of support at a rival event. Police est...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

Refiled to add time in headline and paragraph 1. Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT2 p.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Conne...

Protests against CAA, PM Modi's visit continue in Kolkata

Students, mostly affiliated to the Congress and the Left parties, continued protests here for the second consecutive day on Sunday against the amended citizenship act, despite PM Narendra Modis assurance that the new law would not harm the ...

Chinese media blame 'dirty tactics' for Tsai's Taiwan poll win

Chinese state media have accused Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen of dirty tactics and cheating after she was re-elected with a landslide victory in a stunning rebuke of Beijings campaign to isolate the self-ruled island. Tsai, who has pitched...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020