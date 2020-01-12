Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's new policy to bar NGOs from running programs opposed to India, China

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 12-01-2020 16:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-01-2020 16:04 IST
Nepal's new policy to bar NGOs from running programs opposed to India, China

Nepal is drafting a new policy "to discourage" international NGOs from undertaking programs with the potential to hamper its relations with India and China, officials said on Sunday. While cross-border terrorism and criminal activities continue to be the major causes of concern for India, China has in the past complained about the Tibetans' movement via Nepal.

Based on Nepal's foreign policy of keeping balanced relations, the projects that are opposed by either country will not be implemented, according to the draft of the strategy policy which is being prepared by the Social Welfare Council, The Kathmandu Post reported. "Nepal is a land-locked country and has two large countries with large populations in the north and south," according to the draft.

The policy will discourage organizations from running programs that can hamper Nepal's relations with the neighboring countries, it said. Council officials said the policy is still in the draft stage and some of its provisions are expected to be addressed by a new law on the registration of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

Durga Prasad Bhattarai, an information officer at the council, said the proposed policy is aimed at addressing the concerns of the neighboring countries regarding the activities of NGOs, particularly in the bordering regions. "The objective of the proposed policy is to reassert that Nepal government is concerned about the strategic mobilization of international non-governmental organizations, particularly in the bordering regions, in the name of building madrasas and monasteries," Bhattarai was quoted by the Post.

According to the council, madrasas in the regions bordering India are receiving funds from countries like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey. Rajendra Kumar Poudel, member secretary at the council, admitted that India has raised concerns, through the Home Ministry about the large presence of madrasas in the bordering region.

"So we have stepped up the scrutiny of the source of funds and nature of programs to be run in the madrasas while providing approval for foreign funding. We are in favor of addressing India's concerns, but we have not taken any opinion from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu," said Poudel. Poudel, however, added it would be wrong to paint all the madrasas with the same brush.

"Some madrasas in Morang and Sunsari are doing well in imparting education and many others are also attracting students from across the border who live in a 5km-10km periphery of the border. "We are equally sensitive about the mobilization non-governmental organizations in the areas bordering China, so as not to have any negative effect on our relations with the northern neighbor," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Maturing of India-US relationship will benefit the whole world: spiritual leader Sadhguru

Study reveals 95% satisfaction rate with Mohs surgery

Study links six gene types to anxiety and other mental health conditions

Oman Sultan Qaboos has died: state media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

PM renames KoPT after Syama Prasad Mookerjee, draws criticism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday rechristened Kolkata Port Trust after Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, drawing criticism from the opposition camp, which said he was more of a name-changer than a game-changer. Modi, while ad...

Fly me to the moon: Japanese billionaire Maezawa seeks girlfriend for SpaceX voyage

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawas search for a girlfriend to join him on a voyage around the moon will be the subject of a new documentary program, in the latest attention-grabbing stunt by the entrepreneur.44-year-old Maezawa, who sold ...

UPDATE 1-Lebanon central bank seeks extra powers, wants controls standardised

Lebanons central bank is seeking extra powers to regulate and standardize controls which commercial banks are imposing on depositors, the governor said on Sunday, saying his intention was to ensure fair relationships between banks and custo...

Restive Philippine volcano prompts evacuation of thousands of residents

A volcano south of the Philippine capital Manila spewed a giant ash plume accompanied by rumbling sounds and tremors on Sunday, prompting authorities to raise the alert level and order the evacuation of about 8,000 residents. The Philippine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020