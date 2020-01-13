Left Menu
UPDATE 1-Euro zone govt bond yields rise ahead of U.S.- China trade deal

Euro zone government bond yields rose Monday ahead of the signing of the Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China, the first staging post in ending a dispute that threatened to hammer global growth and boosted demand for safer assets such as bonds. Investors shifted their attention from the possibility of an imminent war in the Middle East after the United States imposed new sanctions on Iranian officials and businesses.

Traders re-focused on the warming of trade relations between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies, with the agreement due to be signed at the White House on Wednesday. The United States and China have also agreed to restart semi-annual talks aimed at resolving economic disputes between them, a process abandoned at the start of President Donald Trump's administration as a trade conflict between the countries escalated.

"Political cheering is likely surrounding the signing of the U.S.-China Phase 1 deal and data is unlikely to disrupt the picture for now," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING. Highlights this week include inflation data and retail sales in the United States and the UK, with industrial production numbers and flash inflation data in Europe. The United States also publishes consumer confidence data.

"That said, the situation in Iran remains fragile and the U.S. might well train its trade sights on other targets after progressing in China," Bouvet said. Anti-government protests continued in Iran after Tehran took responsibility for shooting down a Ukrainian airliner.

The benchmark German Bund yield inched up 2 basis points at -0.206%, with the rest of the euro area market trading similarly. Bunds remained "vulnerable" because of investors' risk-on sentiment, as well as due the ongoing supply of government paper, said Commerzbank analysts, who added that "upticks thus still constitute better selling opportunities."

French yields hit an 11-day high of 0.079% and were last up 2.6 bps following Saturday's news that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe offered a major concession to unions contesting his government's overhaul of the pension system, a move aimed at ending strikes which are now in their fifth week. Italian yields were again the outliers, though this time rising by 5 bps at 1.382%, their highest since last Wednesday.

"The underpinnings of this bullish momentum appears to be the Italian Senate voting in favour of holding a referendum on legislation that will result in a sizeable cut to the number of the country's lawmakers - from 945 to 600," Rabobank analysts said. However, Italian politicians may opt to push for an early election in order to forestall the legislation, and "such a possibility is certainly not one that will be welcomed by the market."

Italian yields fell considerably on Friday after Italian industrial production unexpectedly rose in November.

