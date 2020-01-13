Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal sees slight decline in tourists, India remains its top source

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 17:35 IST
Nepal sees slight decline in tourists, India remains its top source

India continued to be Nepal's top source of tourists in 2019 even though there was a slight decline in the total number of tourists visiting the Himalayan nation. A total of 1.17 million tourists visited Nepal in 2019 via air and land route while in 2018 a total of 1.52 million tourists had visited Nepal, according to the data compiled by the Department of Immigration (DoI),

Like in every year, in 2019 too, Nepal received the highest number of tourists from India. According to the data, a total of 209,611 Indian tourists visited Nepal while 169,543 Chinese visitors arrived in the country in the same year. The US secured the third position with 93,196 visitors arrival from that country while 61,139 tourists arrived from the UK and 55,869 tourists from Sri Lanka.

Among the top five countries to visit Nepal, the number of tourists from the UK and Sri Lanka declined in 2019. As per DoI, 63,086 travellers from the UK and 70,610 tourists from Sri Lanka visited Nepal last year. The number of Thai tourists also declined from 53,250 in 2018 to 41,653 in 2019.

Similarly, the number of tourists visiting Nepal from France, South Korea and Spain also declined to 30,644, 29,679 and 19,057, respectively in 2019 compared to 31,653, 37,142 and 20,210 visitors respectively in 2018. According to Nepal Tourism Board, flight obstruction due to the rehabilitation works at Tribhuvan International Airport and the halt in flight operations by a few international airline companies hit the tourist arrival figure last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ontario: Pickering nuclear power station alert called off; no threat to public

UP head of PTI gets national integration award

UPDATE 1-Philippines warns of 'explosive eruption' as Taal volcano spews ash

UPDATE 1-China says will not change position on Taiwan after landslide election

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows ED to take into custody Amrapali Group directors including CMD Anil Sharma for interrogation in PMLA case.

SC allows ED to take into custody Amrapali Group directors including CMD Anil Sharma for interrogation in PMLA case....

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged.

ED tells SC it has prima facie found that JP Morgan has transacted in violation of FEMA norms and a complaint has been lodged....

Zimbabwe finance minister sticks to 3% growth forecast despite poor rains

Zimbabwes finance minister maintained on Monday that the countrys economy would grow 3 this year despite poor rains that have hurt some crops and persistent power cuts that have hit mines and industry. The southern African nation is experie...

EXCLUSIVE-"Grieving nations" to discuss legal action against Iran over downed airliner - Ukraine

Five nations whose citizens died when an airliner was shot down by Iran last week will meet in London on Thursday to discuss possible legal action, Ukraines foreign minister told Reuters.Speaking at the sidelines of an official visit to Sin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020