Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street hits fresh record on trade, earnings optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-01-2020 23:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-01-2020 23:34 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street hits fresh record on trade, earnings optimism

U.S. stock indexes hit fresh record highs on Monday on optimism about the imminent signing of a preliminary U.S.-China trade deal as well as the start of the fourth-quarter corporate earnings season. Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Netflix Inc , Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc, which have powered the longest bull run in U.S. equities, were the top boosts to the main indexes.

Google-owner Alphabet Inc rose 0.6% and was set to cross $1 trillion in market capitalization to join Apple and Microsoft. An easing of Middle East tensions and the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade agreement, which is expected to be signed in Washington on Wednesday, have encouraged riskier bets over the last week.

Adding to the positive mood, Bloomberg reported, citing sources that the Trump administration planned to lift its designation of China as a currency manipulator. Investors are awaiting earnings from big banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co , which kick off the fourth-quarter reporting season from Tuesday.

"It's one of those days when we're setting up for that shift from macro to micro," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York. "My guess is that it (bank earnings) is going to be more good news than bad news and a lot of that is driven by the kick up in demand across the board whether it's demand from consumers or corporates."

Analysts expect profits at S&P 500 companies to drop 0.6% for a second consecutive quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data. At 12:33 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 80.44 points, or 0.28%, at 28,904.21, the S&P 500 was up 18.05 points, or 0.55%, at 3,283.40 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 73.81 points, or 0.80%, at 9,252.67.

Aerospace companies Hexcel Corp and Woodward Inc rose 7.8% and 3.3%, respectively, after the two Boeing suppliers said they would combine in an all-stock merger valued at $6.43 billion. Tesla Inc jumped 8.1% after a report that China would not make significant cuts to subsidies for new energy vehicles this year, while Oppenheimer boosted its price target on the stock.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.17-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 52 new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 120 new highs and 22 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

India vs Australia: Kohli ready to change batting order for those 'in form'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Opposition unity important for protests: Amartya Sen

Days after demanding that the amended citizenship act be scrapped, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Monday stressed the importance of opposition unity to carry out any protest for a cause. However, he said even in the absence of opposition uni...

Climate change protest at bank "necessary and proportional" - Swiss judge

The imminent danger posed by climate change means activists were not guilty of trespassing when they occupied a Swiss bank and played tennis to demand an end to funding of fossil fuel projects, a judge ruled on Monday.Wearing whites and wig...

Capt Tania Shergill to become first woman parade adjutant for Republic Day parade

Captain Tania Shergill, an officer with Armys Corps of Signals, will be the first woman parade adjutant for the Republic Day parade, sources said on Monday. A parade adjutant is responsible for the parade.Commissioned in March 2017 from the...

UPDATE 3-Democrat Booker gives up 2020 U.S. presidential race after unity message falls flat

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, whose relentlessly optimistic message of love and unity failed to sway Democratic voters, ended his White House campaign on Monday, saying he lacked the money to extend his bid. The announcement from Booker, an Afr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020