Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Yuan soars, stocks scale heights as markets cheer imminent Sino-U.S. deal signing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 08:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 08:42 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yuan soars, stocks scale heights as markets cheer imminent Sino-U.S. deal signing
Image Credit: Pexels

Asian shares hit a 7-month high, China's yuan jumped and safe-harbour assets slipped on Tuesday, amid signs of goodwill between China and the United States, as the world's two biggest economies prepared to sign a truce in their trade war.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator - a label it applied as the yuan dropped in August. China, meanwhile, allowed the tightly managed currency to climb to its highest point since July, after fixing the yuan's trading-band midpoint at its firmest in more than five months.

The yuan sat 0.4% firmer at 6.8677 per dollar by mid session. The moves come as a Chinese delegation arrived in Washington ahead of Wednesday's signing of the Phase 1 trade agreement, seen as calming a dispute that has upended the world economy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit its highest since June in morning trade, driving world stocks to a record high. Japan's Nikkei added 0.7% and hit its highest point in a month. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose to its highest since May and Shanghai blue chips scaled heights not touched since January 2018, though both later pared gains.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.7% to a record intraday high. Gold fell and the safe-harbour Japanese yen dropped to a seven-month low. "There have been a number of false starts," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

"The fact that this is really coming to the moment when the rubber hits the road is the most tangible evidence of traction in starting to resolve issues, that's what's driving optimism." Chinese economic data showing rising exports and imports in December also put a floor under gains.

Overnight Wall Street logged record closing highs, helped by sharp rises in technology stocks as investors bet firms such as Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc might have the most to gain from revived global growth. The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to a record closing high, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1% and also closed at a record peak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.29%.

With the text of the Sino-U.S. deal yet to be finalised, some fretted the gains could leave stocks exposed should anything go awry, with modest volumes in equity markets hinting at caution. "The market appears to be fully pricing a signed agreement," said CMC Markets' chief strategist in Sydney, Michael McCarthy.

"It's buy the rumour, sell the fact... Even a delay could see an extremely negative reaction," he said. United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Fox Business late on Monday that the Chinese translation of the deal's text was almost done.

"We're going to make it public on Wednesday before the signing," he said.

YEN, GOLD SLIP

In tandem with the rally, safe-harbour assets slid lower on Tuesday. Gold extended Monday's fall to trade 0.6% weaker at $1538.76 per ounce. Oil nursed losses and yields on benchmark U.S. Treasuries rose as prices fell. Brent Crude was steady around $64.37 per barrel. Ten-year Treasury note yields rose to 1.8599% compared with the U.S. close of 1.848%.

In currency markets, the yen weakened past the 110 yen-per-dollar mark while the yuan's strength helped lift trade-exposed currencies across Asia. Besides the trade deal, investors are also looking to U.S. inflation data due later on Tuesday and the beginning of the fourth-quarter U.S. company results season.

Big banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are due to report earnings before market open on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

'Shameless' renewed for 11th and final season at Showtime

Showtime has renewed its hit series Shameless for the eleventh and final season. The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of a dysfunctional family, navigating life and love in Chicagos South Side.It is based on a ...

Bushfire smoke halts Australian Open practice

Toxic air pollution from unprecedented bushfires forced a halt to practice sessions Tuesday ahead of the Australian Open in Melbourne, the years first tennis Grand Slam tournament. Alexander Zverev and David Goffin were due on the Melbourne...

Book comparing Modi-Shivaji height of hypocrisy, sycophancy:

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday dubbed the book comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chhatrapati Shivaji as height of hypocrisy and sycophancy and asserted that Modi is not the king of India. Advising BJP leaders to read some books on Chha...

Barcelona open record gap over Real in Deloitte Money League

La Liga leaders Barcelona have chalked up a victory over rivals Real Madrid after establishing a record gap between first and second place in the latest Deloitte Football Money League. Barcelona topped the 20182019 earnings table with 840.8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020