Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Yuan soars, stocks surge as investors bet on imminent U.S.-China deal signing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-01-2020 11:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-01-2020 11:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Yuan soars, stocks surge as investors bet on imminent U.S.-China deal signing

Asian shares rose, China's yuan jumped and safe-harbour assets slipped on Tuesday, amid signs of goodwill between China and the United States, as the world's two biggest economies prepared to sign a truce in their trade war. The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said China should no longer be designated a currency manipulator - a label it applied as the yuan dropped in August.

China, meanwhile, allowed the tightly managed currency to climb to its highest point since July, after fixing the yuan's trading-band midpoint at its firmest in more than five months. By afternoon the yuan was 0.3% firmer at 6.8740 per dollar, world stocks sat at a record high and the Japanese yen languished at an almost eight-month low.

Futures pointed to a positive start to Europe's trading day and for Wall Street to hold on to Monday's record highs . The moves come as a Chinese delegation arrived in Washington ahead of Wednesday's signing of the Phase 1 trade agreement, seen as calming a dispute that has upended the world economy.

"There have been a number of false starts," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore. "The fact that this is really coming to the moment when the rubber hits the road is the most tangible evidence of traction in starting to resolve issues, that's what's driving optimism."

Japan's Nikkei added 0.7% to hit its highest in a month. Australian shares rose by the same margin to close at a record. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai blue chips also hit multi-month peaks.

Still, some said stocks could be exposed should the signing process offer any surprises on the downside. "The market appears to be fully pricing a signed agreement," said CMC Markets' chief strategist in Sydney, Michael McCarthy.

"It's buy the rumour, sell the fact ... Even a delay could see an extremely negative reaction," he said. United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Fox Business late on Monday that the Chinese translation of the deal's text was almost done.

"We're going to make it public on Wednesday before the signing," he said. YEN, GOLD SLIP

In tandem with the rally, safe-harbour assets slid lower on Tuesday. Gold extended Monday's fall to trade 0.7% weaker at $1538.02 per ounce, its lowest in two weeks. Ten-year Treasury note yields rose to 1.8546% compared with the U.S. close of 1.8480%.

In currency markets, the yen weakened past the 110 yen-per-dollar mark while the yuan's strength helped lift trade-exposed currencies across Asia. Besides the trade deal, investors are also looking to U.S. inflation data due at 1330 GMT - with consensus expectations for it to hold steady at 0.2% in December - and the beginning of the fourth-quarter U.S. company results season.

Big banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co are due to report earnings before market open on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

China will keep its currency basically stable - foreign ministry

Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that China would keep its currency basically stable. Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments at a daily news briefing in Beijing.The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday removed its designation...

Michael Debabrata Patra is new RBI deputy governor

Michael Debabrata Patra has been appointed deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India RBI, according to a Personnel Ministry order. He has been appointed to the post for a period of three years, it said.Patra, who is looking after the mon...

UPDATE 3-Tennis-Coughing fit sees player quit Australian Open qualifying

A player collapsed in a coughing fit and retired from Australian Open qualifying on Tuesday as organisers faced a storm of criticism for ploughing ahead with matches despite bushfire smoke plunging Melbournes air quality to hazardous levels...

Lt General Girish Kumar reappointed Surveyor General of India for one year

Lt General Girish Kumar was on Tuesday reappointed as the Surveyor General of India for one year, a Personnel Ministry order said.He has been appointed on contract basis for one year, with effect from January 1, 2020, it said.Kumar was in S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020