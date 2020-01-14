Left Menu
Development News Edition

AfDB signs agreement with FIDIC to utilize its standard contracts in 5 years

AfDB signs agreement with FIDIC to utilize its standard contracts in 5 years
The contracts include the latest 2017 Second Edition FIDIC contracts and 1999 editions, which cover a wide range of international construction and infrastructure work. Image Credit: Wikipedia

The African Development Bank has secured an agreement with the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC) recently that ensures that the international funding organisation include the use of seven FIDIC standard contracts for the next five years.

According or based on the terms of the agreement, FIDIC has granted the African Development Bank a non-exclusive licence to refer to the seven major FIDIC contracts for projects they finance and the documents may be used as part of the Bank's standard bidding documents. The contracts include the latest 2017 Second Edition FIDIC contracts and 1999 editions, which cover a wide range of international construction and infrastructure work.

"We are delighted to have signed this agreement with the African Development Bank, an organisation doing fantastic work fighting poverty and improving living conditions for people in Africa. The signing of this agreement means that FIDIC has now entered into similar licencing agreements with almost all of the major global funding organisations. By adopting the FIDIC contracts on major projects, the AfDB is demonstrating that they endorse the fair and balanced approach that these documents offer to parties on major construction contracts and we believe that this will create more certainty in the market as banks, lenders, investors and clients adopt them," Nelson Ogunshakin, the Chief Executive of FIDIC said.

"The Bank's endorsement should also provide additional comfort to the financial, institutional and private equity investors operating in the global market to adopt the use of FIDIC standard procurement contracts as an effective tool to mitigate the risks associated with investable infrastructure asset class," he added.

"I'm delighted that FIDIC has concluded this agreement with the African Development Bank. It's a key aim of ours to strengthen FIDIC's relationships with the multilateral development banks and other international funding institutions as improved communication and cooperation will bring benefits to the whole industry. Agreements like these can only be good for FIDIC, the global infrastructure sector and the banks and I look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship with the Bank over the coming years," the President of FIDIC, Bill Howard said.

"We are glad to have concluded an agreement with FIDIC that would enable us to incorporate FIDIC contracts in some of our standard bidding documents. There is no doubt that the use of FIDIC contracts is a step towards enhancing equity and fairness as well as efficient and effective contract management as emphasized under the Bank's new Procurement Framework," the Bank's Director of Fiduciary Services & Inspection, Frank Mvula cited.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Ugandan Imam discovers his newlywed wife is a man when police undresses him after 2 weeks

Dharmendra Pradhan flags off 3121st Bulk LPG Tanker Truck

After allegations, Maha orders probe into working of SARTHI

NMDC informs Steel Ministry about NMDC disinvestment rumours

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

CM Narayanasamy requests Sitharaman for immediate release of GST compensation amount payable to Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to immediately release the GST compensation amount payable to the union territory.Earlier today, Narayanasamy met also Union...

Finland tops the list in providing future-skills education for youth: WEFFI 2019

Policy making is a tough tak but implementation is tougher. This was acceped in a report by the Economist Intelligence Unit EIU, an independent body, released on Tuesday. The experts have categorically mentioned that the implementation of p...

Mumbai ODI: Australia bowl out India for 255

Despite losing a key wicket in the initial overs and facing the tough bowling challenge by the Australian pacers, India managed to score a decent target of 255 runs in the ongoing first ODI here at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. After bei...

UPDATE 1-Malaysia says no case against PM-in-waiting Anwar over sex assault allegations

Malaysias solicitor general on Tuesday ruled out charges against prime-minister-in-waiting Anwar Ibrahim over allegations that he sexually assaulted a former male aide, saying there was not enough evidence to proceed.The former aide accused...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020