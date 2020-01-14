Will urge FM to probe alleged avoidance of GST by Amazon, Flipkart: CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday said it will urge Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for an investigation into alleged avoidance of GST and income tax liability by both Amazon and Flipkart. "Amazon and Flipkart have caused huge GST and income tax revenue loss to the government and CAIT will soon meet the finance minister and urged her to institute a investigation into avoidance of GST and income tax liability on both Amazon and Flipkart," CAIT said in a statement.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also said the visit of Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, on Wednesday to India will be greeted with strong protest from traders across country. Fair trade regulator CCI has ordered a probe against Flipkart and Amazon for alleged malpractices, including deep discounting and tie-ups with preferred sellers.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that with this order, both these firms cannot avoid investigations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

