Bentham Ohia appointed as acting chief executive of Skills Active

Skills Active Aotearoa has appointed Bentham Ohia as executive director and acting chief executive.

Bentham commences his role effective Tuesday 14 January, on a three-month fixed term. He brings considerable senior leadership experience combined with deep educational knowledge.

Formerly Chief Advisor Iwi and Māori Education Relationships with the Ministry of Education, Bentham worked for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa for 20 years as deputy chief executive officer and then chief executive officer. Bentham is also the former deputy chair of Waikato Tainui College of Research and Development.

Bentham completed his MBA at the University of Waikato following a period tutoring in te reo Māori at the University of Otago and teaching at Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga in Huntly. In 2010 he was awarded the Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Waikato.

Bentham is currently a director of Puata Hou Ltd, a whānau business he operates with his wife Kate Cherrington; and is also in his fourth year as the lead lecturer for the University of Canterbury Masters of Māori and Indigenous Leadership programme. Bentham and his wife have two children; Tuakoi (24) and Tahuaroa (21) and have been blessed to care for many whāngai.

Bentham is of Te Āti Awa, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Te Roro o Te Rangi (Te Arawa), and Ngāti Rārua descent.

