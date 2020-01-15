Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bentham Ohia appointed as acting chief executive of Skills Active

Bentham commences his role effective Tuesday 14 January, on a three-month fixed term.

Bentham Ohia appointed as acting chief executive of Skills Active
Bentham completed his MBA at the University of Waikato following a period tutoring in te reo Māori at the University of Otago and teaching at Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga in Huntly. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Skills Active Aotearoa has appointed Bentham Ohia as executive director and acting chief executive.

Bentham commences his role effective Tuesday 14 January, on a three-month fixed term. He brings considerable senior leadership experience combined with deep educational knowledge.

Formerly Chief Advisor Iwi and Māori Education Relationships with the Ministry of Education, Bentham worked for Te Wānanga o Aotearoa for 20 years as deputy chief executive officer and then chief executive officer. Bentham is also the former deputy chair of Waikato Tainui College of Research and Development.

Bentham completed his MBA at the University of Waikato following a period tutoring in te reo Māori at the University of Otago and teaching at Te Wharekura o Rakaumangamanga in Huntly. In 2010 he was awarded the Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu Lifetime Achievement Award from the University of Waikato.

Bentham is currently a director of Puata Hou Ltd, a whānau business he operates with his wife Kate Cherrington; and is also in his fourth year as the lead lecturer for the University of Canterbury Masters of Māori and Indigenous Leadership programme. Bentham and his wife have two children; Tuakoi (24) and Tahuaroa (21) and have been blessed to care for many whāngai.

Bentham is of Te Āti Awa, Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Te Roro o Te Rangi (Te Arawa), and Ngāti Rārua descent.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan president urges China to review policy after election win

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged China on Wednesday to review its policy towards the island, days after she won a landslide re-election victory, in a rebuke that could fuel further tensions with China.We hope China can understand the opi...

Student fatally shot at Texas high school; suspect arrested

A student was shot to death at a Texas high school, and a suspect was arrested hours later, officials said. Grenita Latham, interim superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, on Tuesday confirmed the shooting victim at Bella...

HIGHLIGHTS-Biden, Sanders face off on war and trade at Democratic debate

Six Democrats squared off in a televised debate on Tuesday in Iowa, their last chance to make the case for their candidacies to a national audience before the partys presidential nominating process kicks off in the state on Feb. 3. The even...

Toews' OT goal caps Blackhawks' rally vs. Senators

Jonathan Toews scored 42 seconds into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied for a 3-2 win over the host Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night. Dominik Kubalik added two goals for the Blackhawks, continuing a torrid stretch in which he has...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020