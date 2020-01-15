Avigna invests in Australian cloud management start-up Kumolus

Singapore/Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Jan 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As cloud computing takes over the world, Avigna Consulting (Singapore), owner of the server management solution InfraGuard, has made a strategic investment in Australia's leading Cloud Management Company, Kumolus for fast expansion in South East Asia. Both companies are partners with Amazon Web Services and have a global presence. Together, they offer a complete solution to enterprises for Cloud and Server Management that can secure and automate their infrastructure. "There is a definite synergy between Kumolus and Avigna, especially with our InfraGuard product. We have been investing in building our portfolio of server and application management capabilities for the last three years. The investment in Kumolus strengthens Avigna's portfolio in the enterprise software space and we are excited about the partnership," said Deepak Sharma, Chief Innovation Officer at Avigna. "Given what we have seen in the Enterprise Cloud Management space we are enthusiastic about the Avigna investment. Avigna has great solutions in the Server and Patch Management space with their InfraGuard product and we know that this will broaden our target market," said Josh McGrath, CEO and Co-Founder of Kumolus.

"The investment strengthens Avigna's technology portfolio and also accelerates Kumolus' growth in Asia," said John Du Bois, Chairman at Avigna. John further explained that the initial focus of this expansion will be in Australia, SEA, and India. The companies have a local Sales team set up in all these locations and will be kicking off the business development activities in January 2020.

