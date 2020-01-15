Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hazem Ben-Gacem invests €500k in Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM

Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM (LYOUM.fr/en/) is eyeing new product ranges and expansion in international markets after an investment of €500,000 from Hazem Ben-Gacem.

Hazem Ben-Gacem invests €500k in Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM
Founded in 2011 following the Tunisian uprising, LYOUM has been a forefront player on the Mediterranean apparel and design market. Image Credit: Pixabay

Hazem Ben-Gacem invests half a million euros in Tunisian fashion brand; LYOUM set to accelerate its international expansion plans

Tunisian fashion brand LYOUM (LYOUM.fr/en/) is eyeing new product ranges and expansion in international markets after an investment of €500,000 from Hazem Ben-Gacem.

The Tunisian philanthropist believes the Tunis-based business, founded by French and Tunisian couple Claire and Sofiane Ben Chaabane, can fulfill its ambitions of overseas growth with the new investment.

Founded in 2011 following the Tunisian uprising, LYOUM has been a forefront player on the Mediterranean apparel and design market. This new funding will enable the company, which is renowned for designing stunning fresh apparel that casually highlights the Mediterranean lifestyle, to double its workforce and push expansion outside of Tunisia.

M Ben-Gacem, said: "LYOUM is an exciting brand and one that has grown steadily from a start-up into a business that is ready to expand.

"It is an ideal business to invest in with two ambitious and intelligent people in charge. Claire and Sofiane Ben Chaabane have a very clear plan of what they want to achieve with the business and how they want to expand it. This investment will help them succeed with the plan."

LYOUM, which has two boutiques in Tunisia at La Marsa and Tunis el Menzah1, has also run successful 'pop-up' shops in Paris and London and has a very effective international online sales market.

The fresh investment will be used to expand into other European markets, as well as enhancing their digital sales channels and communications.

"We have an ambitious vision, which is we want to build LYOUM into an international Mediterranean brand," said Claire Ben Chaabane.

"This is an important investment for LYOUM that will allow the company to set the pace and better prepare to tackle this exciting challenge!

"The success of our pop-up boutiques in Paris and London over the past three years confirms LYOUM's potential in the European market.

"Wherever we go, the enthusiasm we encounter reinforces our unique clothing offer, its authenticity and that LYOUM has a place in such competitive markets."

It is the second significant investment in the business since its launch in 2011, following an injection of funds from Mehdi Majoul in 2015.

LYOUM's highly sought-after apparel is 100 percent manufactured in Tunisia. Its fashion lines offer unique Mediterranean blends, mixing Arabic and European influences with a touch of Parisian chic.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Thousands refuse to evacuate even as Taal volcano roars

Windows 7 support ends today: What to do next?

Khartoum: Gunshots at Sudan's intelligence service buildings after employees sacked

IoT Tech Expo Global 2020: Discover The Entire IoT Ecosystem and Innovations

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Videos

Latest News

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift

Dissolve assembly, seek fresh mandate if you intend to shift capital Chandrababu Naidu to CM Amaravati, Jan 15 PTI Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday challenged Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to dissolv...

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah: Govt sources.

Delegation of ministers going to J-K following an initiative of Home Minister Amit Shah Govt sources....

Germany sets out broad aims for Berlin Libya conference

Berlin hopes to get all international players to use their influence to push for progress on Libya peace talks, a German Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, setting out modest ambitions for a Berlin peace conference this weekend. ...

UPDATE 2-Putin proposes vote on constitutional shake-up that could extend his rule

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday proposed a nationwide vote on sweeping constitutional changes that would shift power from the presidency to parliament and the prime minister, a move that could allow him to extend his rule after leavin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020