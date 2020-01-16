PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Jan 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British Airways owner IAG files EU complaint about Flybe rescue https://on.ft.com/387OutS - Stormont rejects Johnson's £2bn offer as 'woefully inadequate'

- Amazon shrugs off threat from UK's new digital tax

- British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (IAG) said it has filed a complaint with the European Union about the UK government's deal to rescue Flybe from collapse. - Northern Ireland's Finance Minister Conor Murphy called a proposed financial package of two billion pounds by the British government to support the region's newly restored government "woefully inadequate".

- Amazon.com Inc has dismissed the threat of the UK's new digital tax, saying it would go ahead with its investment plans for the country, adding that it may shift the cost to customers.

