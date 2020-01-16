Left Menu
ADB prices 3-year $2.25 billion and $2 billion 10-year global benchmark bonds

“The dollar market has seen a very active start to the new year,” said ADB Treasurer Mr. Pierre Van Peteghem.

The 3-year bond, with a coupon rate of 1.625% per annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of 24 January 2023, was priced at 99.953% to yield 7.7 basis points over the 1.5% US Treasury notes due January 2023. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) returned to the US dollar bond market on 15 January with the pricing of a 3-year global benchmark bond worth $2.25 billion and a 10-year global benchmark bond worth $2.0 billion, proceeds of which will be part of ADB's ordinary capital resources.

"The dollar market has seen a very active start to the new year," said ADB Treasurer Mr. Pierre Van Peteghem. "ADB is very pleased to make its first outing a strong one. The dual 3-year and 10-year tranche approach allowed ADB to respond to investor demand on both ends of the maturity spectrum is reflected in the final orderbook being over $6.5 billion. It is also noteworthy that this 10-year transaction opened the market for supranationals in that tenor and equaled ADB's largest 10-year transaction to date."  

The 3-year bond, with a coupon rate of 1.625% per annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of 24 January 2023, was priced at 99.953% to yield 7.7 basis points over the 1.5% US Treasury notes due January 2023. The 10-year bond, with a coupon rate of 1.875% per annum payable semi-annually and a maturity date of 24 January 2030, was priced at 99.610% to yield 13.25 basis points over the 1.75% US Treasury notes due November 2029.

The transaction was lead-managed by Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Nomura, and RBC Capital Markets. A syndicate group was also formed consisting of ANZ, Commerzbank, ING, Credit Agricole, and Natwest Markets.

Both issues achieved wide primary market distribution with 37% of the 3-year bonds placed in Asia, 37% in the Americas, and 26% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. By investor type, 51% of the bonds went to central banks and official institutions, 35% to banks, and 14% to fund managers and other types of investors.

For the 10-year bonds, 55% were placed in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; 31% in Asia; and 14% in the Americas. By investor type, 36% of the bonds went to central banks and official institutions, 44% to banks, 20% to fund managers, and other types of investors.

ADB plans to raise around $25 billion from the capital markets in 2020.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.

