Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sensex ends 60 pts higher, retreats from 42K level

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 16:07 IST
Sensex ends 60 pts higher, retreats from 42K level

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty on Thursday managed to close with gains but slipped from fresh life-time peaks hit during early trade as investors focussed on signing of US-China initial trade deal. During the session, the 30-share BSE index breached the 42,000 mark for the first time before settling 59.83 points, or 0.14 per cent, higher at 41,932.56. It hit a record intra-day high of 42,059.45.

Likewise, the broader Nifty scaled its lifetime (intra-day) high of 12,389.05. It ended 12.20 points, or 0.10 per cent, up at 12,355.50. Nestle India was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 3.23 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel, RIL, TCS, PowerGrid and Titan.

On the other hand, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank finished in the red. According to traders, domestic market turned positive as global investors heaved a sigh of relief after the US and China on Wednesday signed the first phase of a trade deal, concluding more than a year of tough negotiations between the two largest economies of the world.

Bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended higher. While Shanghai closed in the red. European markets too started on a positive note.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.52 per cent to USD 64.33 per barrel. The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 70.93 per US dollar (intra-day).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Mohun Bagan merges with ATK; to play as one team in next ISL

Iconic football club Mohun Bagan on Thursday merged with ATK FC by selling the majority stake to the owner of the two-time Indian Super League winners. The merged club will come into existence in June and will compete in the ISL 2020-21. Th...

Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez return for T20I series against Bangladesh

Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have returned to the Pakistan side for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Malik played his last T20 game against Pakistan in February 2019 while Hafeez is returning to the side after a ...

Lashkar-e-Toiba associate arrested from Pulwama

Srinagar,&#160; Jan 16 PTI&#160;An associate of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists was arrested from Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. Police arrested a terrorist associate of proscribed outfit LeT i...

Administration under BSY-led BJP govt has collapsed: Congress

The Congress in Karnataka on Thursday alleged that administration under B S Yediyurappa-led government in the state has collapsed as the Chief Minister is faced with internal pressure and also humiliation from BJP high command regarding pro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020