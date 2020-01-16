Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya Verdict to Serve as a Lesson for Perpetrators of Violence Against Women: Secretary, Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 17:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 17:27 IST
Nirbhaya Verdict to Serve as a Lesson for Perpetrators of Violence Against Women: Secretary, Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Sarvesh Tiwari, General Secretary Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust (Founded by Nirbhaya's parents), has said that the country`s judicial system needs reforms to ensure quick justice to the millions of victims in our country who have been waiting for years. He welcomed the verdict of the Delhi Court sentencing all four Nirbhaya rape convicts to death.

"The justice has been finally delivered. The verdict will send out a sharp message to all those who indulge in violence against women. The verdict symbolizes the victory of good over evil and will inspire more women to speak up against violence and abuse," he said.

"The past seven years have been full of immense struggle, hardship, and agony for the entire Nirbhaya family. Things were expected to change when the entire country stood against Nirbhaya's rape and murder, but eight years on, women's safety in India is still far from reality. There is a need for a comprehensive action plan to fast track the process of justice in the country," he added.

In the capacity of General Secretary, Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust, which was founded by Nirbhaya`s parents, Sarvesh Tiwari, has been at the helm, championing the cause of justice for Nirbhaya. He was instrumental in coining the term 'Nirbhaya' (implies 'fearless') for the victim which has become a symbol of courage and power for every woman fighting against injustice. In the past seven years, Tiwari has taken several initiatives and awareness campaigns for justice for Nirbhaya.

"The verdict of the Hon'ble Supreme Court will restore the faith of women in the judiciary. My daughter will rest in peace now. We would like to thank Sarvesh Tiwari Ji who has relentlessly worked for bringing justice to Nirbhaya," said Asha Devi, Nirbhaya's mother.

A well-known philanthropist and social activist, Sarvesh Tiwari has been working for the society for years. He has spearheaded many social initiatives. He has adopted a number of specially-abled children and started a movement to give recognition to them and their special educators. He has also adopted the families of martyrs of the URI attack. He runs drives for the environment safety and organizes free pilgrimage tours for the elderly people of East Champaran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Truck driver held with 1,130 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthan

A truck driver was arrested with 1,130 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 50 lakh in Rajasthans Churu district, police said on Thursday. A police patrolling team intercepted the truck and during checking, 1,130 cartons of liquor made in Aru...

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, IRCTC's second train, to be flagged off on Jan 17

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express, the second train to be run by railway subsidiary IRCTC, will be flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani from Ahmedabad on Friday. The commercial run of the tra...

S.Korea to decide on first transgender soldier amid debate

South Koreas military said on Thursday it will hold a meeting to discuss whether it will discharge the first soldier to have undergone gender reassignment surgery, which has sparked a national debate about the treatment of LGBT troops.The s...

Senegal rape law offers hope after years of silence

A new law in Senegal that criminalises rape has come too late for one young woman. She was raped last year and is now trying to put her life back together with a baby. But the legislation brings hope to women who campaigned to force the Wes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020