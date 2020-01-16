Left Menu
Development News Edition

French unions block ports as pension strikes lose steam

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 19:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 19:24 IST
French unions block ports as pension strikes lose steam
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

French trade unions blocked ports and disrupted power production on Thursday, searching for a way to force President Emmanuel Macron to ditch a planned pension overhaul as the impact of transport strikes weakens.

Ferry services to Britain suffered delays and at least 20 bulk carriers waiting to export cereals were kept at anchor outside France's major ports, data from financial data provider Refinitiv showed. Electricity output was down about 9% of available capacity. The public sector strikes are now in their 43rd day but the industrial action has lost momentum since Macron's government made a concession over the age of retirement and as strikers face mounting financial pressure to return to work.

Only 10 percent of workers at the state-run SNCF railways walked out on Thursday, compared with more than half when the strikes began on Dec. 5. Data collated by Reuters from public transport agencies show the number of SNCF and Paris's metro trains operating has risen and strike observance has fallen.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has offered to withdraw plans to raise the retirement age for full pension benefits by two years to 64 if the pension budget can be balanced another way, driving a wedge between unions determined to see the reform scrapped and those more open to reform. "It's never too late to force a government to cave in," said Philippe Martinez, head of the far-left CGT union, before a street march in Paris in the sixth round of nationwide protests.

Macron, a former investment banker, wants to streamline France's convoluted pension system and give French people an incentive to stay in work longer to pay for some of the most generous retirement benefits in the industrialized world. It would be the biggest overhaul of the system since World War Two and is central to the president's drive to make the French labor force more flexible and more competitive globally.

Trade unions accuse Macron of eroding hard-earned benefits. The CGT this week set its sights on French ports as participation rates in strikes on Paris public transport services declined.

On Thursday, vessels set to export a total of 536,000 tonnes of cereals, mostly wheat, were held up outside French ports, data showed. The three-day walkout by dockers which began on Tuesday has already led to production outages at some livestock feed factories. Imported soybean meal is used to provide protein in livestock feed rations, alongside cereals that offer energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Smart Bins Find Rising Adoption Driven by Innovative Technologies that Improve Costs and Efficiency

Smartwaste management through the installation of smart waste bins is expected to improve the efficiency of waste collection, transportation, and recycling of waste. As sensor-enabled bins communicate the level of waste in them, they can re...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 crosses 3,300 on trade deal, Morgan Stanley earnings

The SP 500 crossed 3,300 for the first time and the Dow and the Nasdaq opened at new highs on Thursday, after the United States and China signed an initial trade deal and Morgan Stanley wrapped up big bank earnings on a strong note.The Dow ...

Sebi allows exchanges to launch options in goods under commodity derivatives

Markets regulator Sebi has allowed stock exchanges to launch options in goods in commodity derivatives segment, a move that will play a major role in stimulating agricultural marketing and enable farmer-friendly options products. Securities...

Defying U.S. sanctions, Iran boosts gasoil sales to neighbours

Iran is relying on its neighboring countries to sell a surplus of gasoil it has created at home due to U.S. sanctions, trade documents and industry data showed.Iranian oil products, like its crude, fall under U.S. sanctions, but Tehran has ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020