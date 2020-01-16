Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary pushes for direct Budapest-Mumbai flights

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-01-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-01-2020 21:08 IST
Hungary pushes for direct Budapest-Mumbai flights
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Hungary on Thursday pushed for direct air connectivity between Budapest and Mumbai, and acknowledged India's role in promoting investment and creating new jobs in the central European country. There is a great deal of interest among Hungarians in India for direct air connectivity between Budapest and Mumbai, said Hungarys Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Direct air connectivity will reduce the travel time between Mumbai to Budapest from the present 10 hours to 7 hours. This will provide a major impetus to business, travel and tourism between Hungary and India, he said. The Hungarian Foreign Minister was speaking after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.

Szijjarto told the governor Hungary was placed 28th in terms of its economy when it joined the European Union (EU). The country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU and last year it clocked growth rate of 5.1 per cent.

"Hungary has adopted the policy of Look to the East and acknowledged the role of India, among other Asian countries, in promoting investment and creating new jobs in Hungary, he said. Szijjarto informed the governor there has been a whopping 500 per cent increase in visa applications processed by the Hungarian Consulate in Mumbai.

Hungary has emerged as an attractive destination for shooting of Bollywood films, he said. Koshyari assured Szijjarto of his full cooperation in starting direct flights between Mumbai and Budapest.

The governor told the visiting minister Maharashtra is an advanced state in terms of economy, culture and education. The state has many places of tourist attraction, which would be of great interest to travellers from Hungary, said the governor.

Ambassador of Hungary to India Gyula Petho and Hungarys Consul General in Mumbai Ferenc Jari, among others, were present on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

I was not hiding, covered my face to protect myself from cold, says JNU violence suspect

Song Joong-Ki-Song Hye-Kyo: Know Descendants of the Sun’s actors’ projects in 2020

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

UPDATE 9-Democrats add last-minute evidence to Trump impeachment case before Senate trial

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi polls: AAP leaders Sisodia, 12 others file nominations on Thursday

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, his fellow lawmaker, and eleven other candidates on Thursday filed their nominations ahead of the February 8 assembly polls, officials said. With this the total number of nom...

Army conducts biggest airborne exercise

The Army has conducted its biggest airborne exercise, codenamed Winged Raider, in the north-eastern theatre on January 10. The multidimensional exercise was preceded by a series of intense preparation involving the movement of special forc...

Six minor girls molested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police arrest five people

The Jharkhand Police on Thursday arrested five people, including a minor, for allegedly molesting a group of minor girls on Wednesday night. Ashutosh Shekhar, SP, Khunti, told the media here that they received information that six minor gir...

Surnames do not matter in human relations, says Mamata

Holding that surnames do no matter in human relations, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she does not know the maiden surname of her nephew Abhishek Banerjees wife. Banerjee said she does not know the surname of he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020