Hungary pushes for direct Budapest-Mumbai flights

Hungary on Thursday pushed for direct air connectivity between Budapest and Mumbai, and acknowledged India's role in promoting investment and creating new jobs in the central European country. There is a great deal of interest among Hungarians in India for direct air connectivity between Budapest and Mumbai, said Hungarys Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

Direct air connectivity will reduce the travel time between Mumbai to Budapest from the present 10 hours to 7 hours. This will provide a major impetus to business, travel and tourism between Hungary and India, he said. The Hungarian Foreign Minister was speaking after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.

Szijjarto told the governor Hungary was placed 28th in terms of its economy when it joined the European Union (EU). The country has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the EU and last year it clocked growth rate of 5.1 per cent.

"Hungary has adopted the policy of Look to the East and acknowledged the role of India, among other Asian countries, in promoting investment and creating new jobs in Hungary, he said. Szijjarto informed the governor there has been a whopping 500 per cent increase in visa applications processed by the Hungarian Consulate in Mumbai.

Hungary has emerged as an attractive destination for shooting of Bollywood films, he said. Koshyari assured Szijjarto of his full cooperation in starting direct flights between Mumbai and Budapest.

The governor told the visiting minister Maharashtra is an advanced state in terms of economy, culture and education. The state has many places of tourist attraction, which would be of great interest to travellers from Hungary, said the governor.

Ambassador of Hungary to India Gyula Petho and Hungarys Consul General in Mumbai Ferenc Jari, among others, were present on the occasion..

