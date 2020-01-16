Employment intensive sectors to be incentivised in state budget: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said his government will give "priority" in the state budget to those sectors that generate more employment opportunities. "This time in the state budget, priority will be given to those areas which increase employment avenues," he said.

"The industrial sector plays a vital role in increasing employment and therefore, the industries giving more employment to the state youth would be incentivised by the state government," he said while speaking at the pre-budget consultation meeting with the stakeholders of the manufacturing sector in Faridabad," according to an official release. Manufacturing industry representatives from Faridabad and Gurugram were present at the meeting.

Khattar said that basic amenities are being expanded for the development of industrial sector in the state. He said an Orbital Rail Corridor would be developed from Kundli to Prithla along the KMP expressway so that besides road connectivity, rail connectivity could be ensured with Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and other northern states.

Stressing the need to conserve water, he said the government has come up with policies for the reuse and recycle of the sewerage water. This water could be used in industries and other non-domestic works, he said.

Among those present in the meeting included state's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar, who is also MP from Faridabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.