Left Menu
Development News Edition

VW has 'one shot' to survive shift to digital era: CEO

  • PTI
  • |
  • Frankfurtammain
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 00:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 00:56 IST
VW has 'one shot' to survive shift to digital era: CEO

Frankfurt am Main, Jan 16 (AFP) Volkswagen needs to make urgent changes to become more of a tech company as the industry enters the digital era, CEO Herbert Diess said Thursday, warning that the German car giant had just "one shot" at staying in the game. "The time of the classic car manufacturer is over," Diess said in a speech to senior executives, as the industry undergoes "radical transformation" to make cars greener and smarter than ever before.

"Volkswagen's future lies in becoming a digital technology company," Diess said. He singled out US tech firm and electric car pioneer Tesla as an example of the kind of fierce and unorthodox competition the company was up against.

Diess's warning comes as the car industry is grappling with tough new EU emissions rules that came into force in 2020, pushing automakers to accelerate their costly switch to hybrid and electric cars. At the same time, companies are pouring billions of euros (dollars) into new technologies like self-driving and internet-connected "smart" cars -- just as carmakers are smarting from weaker global demand.

To master the challenges, Diess said the group needed "a shared understanding of the radical nature of the changes" and be prepared to "slaughter holy cows" -- a possible nod to future cost cuts. "We have exactly one shot at securing our future. Let's use it," he added.

The 12-brand VW group, which includes Porsche, Seat, Skoda and Audi, has set itself the goal of selling 32 million electric and hybrid vehicles by 2029. The group is investing some 30 billion euros ($33 billion) in electrification over the coming years and is pinning much of its hopes on the "ID.3", VW's first mass-market, all-electric car.

Diess said Volkswagen had to avoid the fate of cult mobile phone maker Nokia, which "went under in the battle against Apple" because it failed to read the sign of the times. "This exact scenario is repeating itself in the auto industry," he warned. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

Estonia: EIB signs EUR 50m debt facility with ride-hailing app Bolt

INTERVIEW-'We can't close our eyes' to climate change, says Marshall Isles ex-president

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.N. says around 350,0000 Syrians have fled Russian-led assault in Idlib

Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have fled a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations said on Thur...

Hawks land G Teague in trade with Wolves

The Atlanta Hawks acquired some help for point guard Trae Young on Thursday, making a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves for Jeff Teague, both teams announced. The Hawks also will land guard Treveon Graham in the deal, while guard Allen ...

Colombia to increase monitoring to curb deforestation, minister says

Colombias environment minister said on Thursday the Andean country will increase monitoring of its jungles and forests to fight deforestation and protect the species that call these areas home.Colombia, home to glacial mountain peaks, the n...

Three Turkish soldiers killed in car bomb attack in Syria - sources

Three Turkish soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack while carrying out roadside checks on vehicles in northeast Syria on Thursday, security sources said. The sources said the attack was at the town of Suluk, 10 km 6.2 miles southeast of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020