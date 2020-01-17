Left Menu
Development News Edition

GMR pre-qualifies for 2 international airport projects in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 15:44 IST
GMR pre-qualifies for 2 international airport projects in

GMR pre-qualifies for 2 international airport projects in Montenegro Hyderabad, Jan 17 (PTI): GMR Group which is in race for two international airports in Montenegro,a southern European country, emerged as one of the qualified bidders, according to a notification issued by the Montenegrin Transport Ministry. Four companies including GMR emerged as pre-qualified bidders.

"In accordance with point 8.5 of the Pre-qualification documentationfor the concession of Airports of Montenegro- RFQ - the tender committee notifies that all four companies listed have fulfilled the pre-qualification criteria from the pre - qualification documentation and they are designated as Qualified Bidders," the ministry said on January 15. Besides GMR Airports Limited a GMR Group company, Incheon International Airport Corporation,Groupe ADP Consortium and Corporation America Airport were also qualified, the ministry said.

Montenegro has received seven bids in the pre- qualification stage of its tender for awarding a 30-year concession contract to run the country's two international airports in Podgorica and Tivat, Montenegro media said quoting the transport ministry. The Montenegro Airports are currently operated by Airports of Montenegro JSC.

On July 25, 2019, the government adopted the Concession Act, and after that formed the Bid Commission to conduct the process of selecting a private partner for the Project, through open, international, competitive tender. The Prospective Bidder (if the Prospective Bidder is a Consortium, the Financial Member), must demonstrate that it has assets of at least EUR 200 million over the last five reported fiscal years.

In the case of a consortium, the aggregate assets of all members of the consortium must be at least EUR 400 million over the last five reported fiscal years, according to the bid document. GMR Group's Airport portfolio has operational and under development, comprising airports at New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in the Philippines, while greenfield projects under development include airport at Mopa in Goa and one at Heraklion, Crete, Greece in partnership with GEK Terna.

The GMR-Megawide consortium has won the Clark International Airport's EPC project, the second project in the Philippines. The group recently received Letter of Intent for development and operations of Nagpur airport on PPP basis and a greenfield airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon.in Great Indian Sale - Deals Preview

Big savings, new beginningsBengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Amazon.ins Great Indian Sale - starts from midnight on January 19 until 1159 pm on January 22 Prime members to get early access to great deals starting 12 noon tomo...

U.S. ambassador becomes moustachioed face of S.Korean discontent

The U.S. ambassador to South Korea drew criticism from the highest levels of government in Seoul on Friday for suggesting that Seoul consult with Washington about the possibility of reopening tourism with North Korea.U.S. Ambassador Harry H...

BTS releases new single Black Swan before releasing Map of the Soul: 7

BTS soars high again The worldwide famous South Korean boy brand, BTS has revealed Black Swan on Friday, January 17 as a pre-release track from their upcoming album Map of the Soul 7 with art film.The track Black Swan appears on BTS upcomin...

Greece tells Haftar to take constructive stance at Berlin conference

Greece encouraged Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar to be constructive at an upcoming conference in Berlin to try end the war over Tripoli, its foreign minister said on Friday after meeting the commander in Athens.We encouraged the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020