Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone Idea shares nosedive nearly 26 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 4,367 cr post SC order

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-01-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-01-2020 16:56 IST
Vodafone Idea shares nosedive nearly 26 pc; m-cap drops by Rs 4,367 cr post SC order
File photo Image Credit:

Shares of Vodafone Idea on Friday plunged nearly 26 per cent after the Supreme Court dismissed telcos' plea seeking review of its earlier order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues by January 23. The scrip tanked 25.21 per cent to close at Rs 4.51 on the BSE. During the day, it plummeted 39.30 per cent to Rs 3.66.

On the NSE, it cracked 25.83 per cent to close at Rs 4.45. The company's market valuation also tumbled by Rs 4,367.34 crore to Rs 12,959.66 crore on the BSE.

In traded volume terms, 1,378.18 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 107 crore shares on the NSE. Bharti Airtel stock, however, jumped 5.47 per cent to close at Rs 500 on the BSE. During the day, it had fallen by 0.83 per cent to Rs 470.10.

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed review petitions of top telecom firms including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea seeking review of its earlier order asking them to pay Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past statutory dues by January 23 saying it did not find any "justifiable reason" to entertain them. In a big blow to telecom sector, India's apex court has dismissed the review petition filed by telecom companies to grant a relief on AGR liabilities, said a report by Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

"The verdict may put a severe burden on telcos and have inconceivable repercussions, particularly against the backdrop of VIL facing a risk of shutdown (it may result in Rs 1.2 lakh crore debt default, large-scale job losses and subscriber churn)," the report said. With the Supreme Court rejecting a review of its order that put Rs 1.47 lakh crore liability of past dues on telecom firms, Vodafone Idea's ability to compete in the Indian market is likely to weaken and this will provide an opportunity for Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to gain market share, Moody's Investors Service said on Friday.

"The financial burden will likely further weaken Vodafone Idea's ability to compete in the Indian market, potentially providing an opportunity for competitors Bharti and Jio to gain market share," the US-based agency said. The apex court had on October 24 ruled that the statutory dues need to be calculated by including non-telecom revenues in what is known as adjusted gross revenues (AGR) of telcos.

Bharti Airtel, in its plea, had sought review of the directions on aspects of levy of interest, penalty and interest on penalty relating to AGR. With the Supreme Court dismissing its review petition on AGR dues, Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it is disappointed, and evaluating options to file a curative petition in the matter.

"While respecting the Supreme Court's decision, we would like to express our disappointment as we believe the long standing disputes raised regarding the AGR definition were bonafide and genuine," Airtel said in a statement. UBS Group said the ruling raises risks for lenders to the companies. "IndusInd, Yes Bank and SBI appears to have relatively high exposure to Vodafone Idea," it said.

IndusInd Bank fell 2.46 per cent, Yes Bank 1.75 per cent and SBI 1.62 per cent on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AAI to invest Rs 25,000 crore on infra upgradation: Chairman Arvind Singh

Alex Gonzaga engaged? Youtube star takes internet by storm with new pictures

Delete these 17 dangerous Android apps hiding on your phone

Atomic Energy Department, DST to hold science exhibition 'Vigyan Samagam'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Bitterness before US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday

Both the superpowers are going to sign Phase 1 of the US-China Trade Deal on Wednesday. The stock markets are hovering on all time high but the questions are being raised on sustainability of the deal as spat continue between them on severa...

NITI Aayog's PPP model of privatization may put Indian Railways in permanent deficit

If the proposed model is implemented is its present form, in a couple of years the government trains will become like government schools. The passengers having higher purchasing power will shift to private trains. There seems to be a&#160;n...

Videos

Latest News

ATK hope for fresh impetus, look to return to winning ways

A merger announcement with the century old club Mohun Bagan likely to boost their fan base, ATK will play with fresh impetus when they face leaders FC Goa in an Indian Super League clash here on Saturday. ATKs principal owners R P Sanjiv Go...

Unnao rape case: HC refuses to suspend Kuldeep Sengar's jail term, seeks CBI's reply on appeal

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017, failed to get any interim relief on Friday from the Delhi High Court which refused to suspend his sentence and sought CBIs respo...

Nepal to handover 173,072 kg of red sandalwood to India confiscated while being supplied to China

Nepal will allow India to take home 173,072 kgs of red sandalwood that it had confiscated during the last 10 years while it was being smuggled to China from India through the Nepalese territory, according to a media report. Both Nepal and I...

No question of replacing Bresson's photographs of Mahatma at Gandhi Smriti: Culture Minister

Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel on Friday said there was no question of replacing a panel of the prints of the original photographs of Mahatma Gandhis last moments clicked by legendary photographer Henri Cartier Bresson at Gandhi Smrit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020