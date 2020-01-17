KONA Electric - The New Normal

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country's first smart mobility solutions provider and the producer of India's first long-range Electric SUV KONA, has made it to the prestigious GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™. Hyundai KONA Electric is first fully Made-in-India Electric SUV driven to an altitude of 5,731 meters to Sawula Pass in Tibet and comfortably breaking the previous record of 5,715.28 meters altitude by an electric car.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Mr. S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, "Hyundai KONA Electric making to the prestigious Guinness World Records feat is a very proud moment for everyone and remarkable feat for HMIL. KONA Electric has brought Electric Revolution by demolishing various myths about electric vehicles and is a true expression of Hyundai's spirit of staying ahead of the curve. Under the Emission Impossible Mission, KONA Electric has proved its mettle in the world's toughest terrains without compromising its performance."

He added, "The KONA Electric is a Tech Icon and the new normal as it is the First Long Range Green SUV with 452 Kms/Charge (ARAI Certified) enhancing Indian customer confidence towards Electric mobility. To avoid any range anxiety; customers will be provided with two chargers along with with the car – A portable charger and an AC Wall Box Charger. Additionally, in select cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai) a Special KONA Electric fleet (KONA Electric to KONA Electric) fitted with power converter is providing emergency charging support to the customers. For customer convenience, all Hyundai KONA Electric selling dealerships are equipped with 7.2 kW AC Charger to support customers for KONA Electric Charging."

Mr. Rishi Nath, Adjudicator, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ said, "A new precedent has been set for the record as – Highest Altitude reached in an electric car. I would like to congratulate Hyundai Motor India for having achieved this and setting new benchmark in the annals of history."

With this feat, KONA Electric has proven itself as a truly reliable Electric Vehicle in extreme conditions. During the expedition, KONA Electric performed as a true SUV on harsh weather conditions like low temperatures, continuous snowfall and icy tarmacs. The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) in KONA Electric ensured the stability of the Vehicle handling in all road conditions. Technology and Performance hand-in-hand made this Green car a true performer and record-making First Electric Vehicle to reach the highest altitude.

During the entire drive duration, the KONA Electric was charged through the convenient portable chargers. The car was charged overnight with the standard portable charger provided along with the vehicle. No performance issues were found while climbing the peaks. While descending from peaks, the smart power regeneration system in the vehicle complimented the driving range.

The conquest personifies KONA EV's powerful performance and assurance of its range and capability to outperform in any weather condition across extreme geographies and demographics.

For Complete Peace of Mind of Customers – The KONA Electric would be available with a Warranty for 3 Years and unlimited Kilometres, along with a Warranty for 8 Years and up to 160,000 Kms for its High Voltage Battery.

About HMIL

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC). HMIL is India's first smart mobility solutions provider and the number one car exporter since inception in India. It currently has 12 car models across segments SANTRO, GRAND i10 NIOS, ELITE i20, ACTIVE i20, XCENT, VERNA, ELANTRA, VENUE, CRETA, TUCSON, KONA Electric, India's First Fully Electric SUV and the newly launched Grand i10 NIOS. HMIL's fully integrated state-of-the-art manufacturing plant near Chennai boasts of advanced production, quality and testing capabilities.

HMIL forms a critical part of HMC's global export hub. It currently exports to around 91 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America, Australia and Asia Pacific. To support its growth and expansion plans, HMIL currently has 502 dealers and more than 1,324 service points across India. In its commitment to provide customers with cutting-edge global technology, Hyundai has a modern multi-million-dollar R&D facility in Hyderabad. The R&D centre endeavours to be a center of excellence in automobile engineering.

For more social media updates; follow Hyundai Motor India on:

www.facebook.com/HyundaiIndia

www.twitter.com/HyundaiIndia www.youtube.com/HyundaiIndia

www.instagram.com/hyundaiindia

To View the Image Click on the Link Below:

Mr. S S Kim (MD & CEO – Hyundai Motor India Ltd) receiving the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ feat from Mr. Rishi Nath, Adjudicator, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.