TruJet starts daily flights from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru, Hyderabad

  • Updated: 17-01-2020 21:25 IST
  • Created: 17-01-2020 21:25 IST
Hyderabad-based regional carrier TruJet on Friday commenced its daily flight operations from Belagavi to Tirupati, Mysuru and Hyderabad under the government's regional connectivity scheme UDAN, a release from Civil Aviation Ministry said. The ministry said the private regional carrier will operate six flights (two on each route) per day with 72-seater ATRs.

The airline currently operates 32 flights under the regional connectivity scheme. With the addition of Tirupati-Mysuru-Hyderabad, the number of services flown by TruJet will stand at 38, the release said.

The carrier was awarded these routes under the third phase of the scheme last year, it said. The scheme became operational in April 2017.

TruJet started operations in April 2015.

