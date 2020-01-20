Flight delayed after 'doubts' over object in checked-in

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Cochin international airportwas delayed byalmost an hour on Mondayafter the security agencies raised "doubts" over some objects found in the checked-in baggage of a passenger, airport sources said. The flight 6E 298 scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 8 a.m left at 8.56 a.m, the sources added.

Security officials carried out a thorough check of the baggage of a wheelchair-bound passenger traveling in a group of seven people on the Delhi-bound flight via Mumbai and found Rs 1.5 lakh in it, they said. However, he was later allowed to travel by the same flight after it was found the amount found in the baggage was within permissible limits, the sources said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.