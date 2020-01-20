Chillzee KiMo announces Tamil - English novel writing contest for aspiring writers in English and Tamil

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chillzee KiMo - the online digital publishing platform invites enthusiastic writers to submit their novels for Tamil and English Novel (TEN) writing contest 2020. Chillzee KiMo is awarding Rs 50,000 to the winner, Rs 20,000 to the runner-up and a Rs 10,000 for the second runner-up of the contest. There is also a special Rs 20,000 prize to the best debut writer.

To enter the contest, each participant should register in Chillzee KiMo website and submit a novel with a minimum of 30,000 words. The story can be in any genre. "We are honoured to announce this contest, which provides a great opportunity for writers to write quality and entertaining stories. When we have quality stories, we can ignite the reading habits of our young generation. Quality writers and excellent readers help to build a better and powerful world," said writer Bindu Vinod, the Founder of Chillzee KiMo.

The registration process is already open and concludes on May 31, 2020. The contest winners will be announced no later than July 31, 2020 on the Chillzee KiMo website. Details of the contest can be found on the Chillzee KiMo website.

