Kamdhenu eyes 32 pc mkt share in TMT segment in FY'21

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 17:28 IST
  • Created: 20-01-2020 17:28 IST
Kamdhenu Group is aiming to increase its market share in the domestic TMT segment by about 10 per cent in 2020-21, a company official said on Monday. In the domestic TMT sector, Kamdhenu has a market share of 22 per cent, company's Chairman and Managing Director Satish Agarwal said.

"Kamdhenu has a decent presence in the market. We already have a market share of about 22 per cent and we aim to increase it by 10 per cent in the next financial year. With this aim only we have launched Power Alloy Steel (PAS) 10,000 TMT," he said while speaking to reporters at a company event here. He also said the company will close the ongoing fiscal with production of 26 lakh tonne TMT bars and aims to produce over 35 lakh tonne TMT bars in 2020-21 which would include 1.5 lakh tonne of PAS 10,000.

The demand for TMT will continue to go up in the country with new infrastructure projects coming in sectors such as highways and bridges, real estate and housing airports and the company aims to tap this opportunity, Agarwal said. The construction of projects will open up opportunities for everyone related to the sector, be it a raw material seller or a buyer of finished products, he added.

Also, the government schemes like Housing for All by 2022, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others are expected to create an additional demand of 100-150 million tonne TMT bars, he said. Speaking further about the new product, he said "PAS 10,000 TMT has been developed after three years of research and development work. It has tensile strength of 772 m2m. At present a TMT of such high strength was not available in the market. Most commonly available is a TMT with fe500 or fe550. But the new product has 28 per cent more load bearing capacity and has 5 per cent more life than normal TMT."

Tensile strength is the resistance of a material to breaking under tension. It is the measurement of the force required to pull something such as rope, wire, or a structural beam to the point where it breaks. The trend in construction, he said, is moving to high-rise buildings which need a product with more load resistance power. "The new product comes with 360 locking technology which during earthquakes can bears shocks and load and helps the structure remain straight without developing cracks. It is quake proof," he added.

