Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgium region 'totally opposes' Mercosur trade pact

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 23:13 IST
Belgium region 'totally opposes' Mercosur trade pact

Brussels, Jan 20 (AFP) Belgium's southern Wallonia region, which briefly blocked an EU-Canada trade deal in 2016, said Monday it was "totally opposed" to Europe's new trade pact negotiated with South America's Mercosur grouping. The head of government for the French-speaking region, Elio Di Rupo, told the broadcaster RTBF that, "in its current state", the agreement struck in principle mid-2019 after two decades of negotiations was a non-starter.

"For the Walloon government, it's no," he said. The EU-Mercosur deal aims to allow free trade between Europe and four South American countries: agricultural giants Brazil and Argentina, and their smaller neighbours Paraguay and Uruguay.

It is the biggest trade deal the European bloc has negotiated. But after the tentative agreement was struck in June, opposition has been voiced by European farming and environmental groups, and France threatened last year to block ratification because of alleged inaction by Brazil to curb fires ravaging the Amazon forest.

Di Rupo, a Socialist former Belgian prime minister, said he feared the effects of the trade deal on farming in Wallonia. He also demanded Mercosur apply EU health standards. For the EU-Mercosur deal to come into being it needs to be ratified across the EU, including by the four regions that make up Belgium.

In October 2016, Wallonia was the only entity to block the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the EU and Canada, for similar reasons. That triggered several days of crisis before the region finally ratified after amending the law on the treaty.

Wallonia's parliament will in the next few days hold a vote calling on the regional government to formally declare its opposition to Belgium's national government. Other EU members, among the France, Ireland, Austria and Luxembourg, have also expressed reservations about the Mercosur deal. (AFP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

Watch: Mangaluru airport bomb defused in controlled explosion; pictures of suspect released

How will Singtel be affected by Indian Supreme Court denial of telcos petition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

TDP chief, 17 MLAs taken in police custody

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu and at least 17 MLAs of his party were taken in police custody late on Monday as they tried to conduct a foot march from the state assembly to nearby Mandadam village in violation of prohibit...

Delhi polls: Cong releases 2nd list of 7 candidates, Romesh Sabharwal pitted against Kejriwal

The Congress on Monday released a list of seven more candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls, fielding Romesh Sabharwal from New Delhi seat against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The party has already released a list of 54 candidates on Sa...

UPDATE 1-Pompeo says more U.S. action coming to support Venezuelan opposition leader

There will be more action by the United States to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, after meeting with Guaido on the sidelines of a regional conference in Bogota. The South...

BRIEF-Saudi Arabia signs $164 mln deal with China's Shen Gong New Materials

Jan 20 Reuters - Saudi Arabias General Investment Authority has signed a 164 million memorandum of understanding with Chinas Shen Gong New Materials, it said on Twitter. The deal is to develop, in the first of three phases, an intelligence ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020