Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airbus to build second production line in France for A321 jets

  • PTI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 18:53 IST
Airbus to build second production line in France for A321 jets
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

European aircraft maker Airbus said Tuesday it will build a new production line for its hugely popular A321 single-aisle jet in France, adding to the output of the original plant in Germany. From 2022, the jets will be built at Airbus's headquarters in Toulouse, southern France, as well as in Hamburg, Germany.

"We are enjoying an unprecedented high demand for our winning A320neo family," in particular the A321 long-range and extra-long-range versions, Airbus chief operating officer Michael Schoellhorn said in a statement. Production in Toulouse will take place at facilities previously used to build the A380 superjumbo, which Airbus decided to scrap last year after airlines found it too expensive to operate.

The company plans to increase the production of planes in the A320 series to 63 a month by 2021 to fulfill backorders of more than 6,000 jets in December. It had already announced earlier this month plans to increase the production of A320 jets at its US factory in Alabama.

The A320 series, introduced in 1987, has garnered more orders than any plane in commercial aviation history, industry experts say, as demand for mid-range flights soars. The planes are also the main competitors to Boeing's 737 line, which has suffered from the uncertain future for the 737 MAX.

The MAX was grounded by regulators last March after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people -- one involving Indonesia's Lion Air and the other an Ethiopian Airlines jet. Since then, Boeing has failed to allay safety concerns and secure approval from regulators to allow 737 MAX flights to resume, a headache for dozens of airlines who have already ordered the plane.

Airbus delivered 863 planes last year, with A320 models making up the majority at 642 planes, while Boeing delivered just 380 planes as customers canceled MAX orders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Dry weather with fog at few places in UP; Churk records 4.6 deg C

The weather was mainly dry and dense fog occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological MeT Department, cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places over the state.The weather is most likely to rem...

Nadda holds meeting with BJP gen secretaries

A day after his election as BJP president, J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with the partys general secretaries to take stock of the ongoing organisational campaign in support of the amended citizenship law. It was Naddas first meeting w...

Zimbabwe to host Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development from 24-27 Feb

Zimbabwe is ready to host the Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development ARFSD that will be held in Victoria Falls from 24 to 27 February under the theme 2030-2030 A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through ...

Democrats: Trump lawyer Cipollone a material witness in impeachment trial

Democrats who will argue the case to remove President Donald Trump from office demanded on Tuesday that Trumps personal lawyer Pat Cipollone discloses any first-hand knowledge he has of evidence he will present in the Senates impeachment tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020