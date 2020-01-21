Left Menu
Development News Edition

India needs USD 2.64 tln investment to meet SDGs by 2030: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:08 IST
India needs USD 2.64 tln investment to meet SDGs by 2030: Report

India needs a whopping USD 2.64 trillion investment to meet the UN's sustainable development goals (SDGs), offering the private sector an investment opportunity of over USD 1.12 trillion by 2030, according to a report. According to the Standard Chartered SDG Investment Map, the total investment that the country needs to make by 2030 is a whopping USD 2,633.9 billion. Of the total, USD 1,558.8 billion is for clean energy, USD 505.5 billion for transport infrastructure, USD 377.4 billion for digital access; and USD 192.2 billion for clean water and sanitation.

Of the total USD 2.64 trillion of investment needed, the potential investment opportunity for the private sector is a whopping USD 1.12 trillion with USD 701.5 billion going into clean energy, USD 226.5 billion for digital access, USD 176.9 billion in transport infrastructure, and USD 19.2 billion for clean water and sanitation, said the report. For the emerging markets as a whole, the opportunity for the private sector is around USD 10 trillion, said the report adding that "India represents USD 1.124 trillion of SDG opportunity, or more than 10 per cent of the USD 9.668 trillion opportunity for private sector investors across all emerging markets to help achieve the UN goals."

At USD 701.5 billion, the greatest private sector opportunity in the country is investment in achieving and maintaining universal access to electricity, which is the seventh SDG. The study identified opportunities for the private sector to contribute to three infrastructure-focused goals between now and 2030 — SDG 6: Clean water and sanitation, SDG 7: Affordable and clean energy, and SDG 9: Industry, innovation and infrastructure.

Seven per cent of the country's population still do not have access to electricity. The opportunity in the water and sanitation is USD 19.2 billion as 24 per cent of the people still do not have access to clean water and sanitation and closing this gap by 2030 will require investment of close to USD 20 billion, said the report.

The SDG 9 calls for improvement in industry, innovation and infrastructure by 2030 wherein private sector can chip into transport and digital areas which requires an investment of around USD 226.5 billion. Of the total, transport infrastructure alone will need USD 176.9 billion of investment. The present digital access is only 45 per cent. "Opportunity 2030 provides an important map of the SDG opportunities for private sector investors looking to invest with impact and improve the lives of millions of Indians over the next decade," Bharat Padmanabhan of StanChart said.

The Opportunity 2030 study spans 15 of the world's fastest-growing economies and estimates the potential private-sector investment opportunity to contribute to three of the most investment-ready SDGs (6,7 and 9).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

Dry weather with fog at few places in UP; Churk records 4.6 deg C

The weather was mainly dry and dense fog occurred at a few places in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological MeT Department, cold wave conditions occurred at isolated places over the state.The weather is most likely to rem...

Nadda holds meeting with BJP gen secretaries

A day after his election as BJP president, J P Nadda on Tuesday held a meeting with the partys general secretaries to take stock of the ongoing organisational campaign in support of the amended citizenship law. It was Naddas first meeting w...

Zimbabwe to host Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development from 24-27 Feb

Zimbabwe is ready to host the Sixth Africa Regional Forum on Sustainable Development ARFSD that will be held in Victoria Falls from 24 to 27 February under the theme 2030-2030 A Decade to Deliver a Transformed and Prosperous Africa through ...

Democrats: Trump lawyer Cipollone a material witness in impeachment trial

Democrats who will argue the case to remove President Donald Trump from office demanded on Tuesday that Trumps personal lawyer Pat Cipollone discloses any first-hand knowledge he has of evidence he will present in the Senates impeachment tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020