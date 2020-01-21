Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahesh Palashikar appointed President & CEO of GE South Asia

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 19:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-01-2020 19:44 IST
Mahesh Palashikar appointed President & CEO of GE South Asia

US industrial conglomerate GE on Tuesday announced appointment of Mahesh Palashikar as President & CEO of GE South Asia effective February 1, 2020, with responsibility for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka markets. Besides, the company announced the retirement of Vishal Wanchoo as President and CEO of GE South Asia from June 1, 2020, a press statement by GE said.

According to the statement, Vishal will be returning to the US after completion of the transition over to Mahesh. "Mahesh is a commercially savvy business leader with a global mindset and strong proven leadership. I am excited to continue strengthening our 100-year old presence in the region and driving robust growth for our customers and the company with Mahesh’s appointment," Rachel Duan, Senior Vice President, GE, and President & CEO, GE Global Growth Organization, said.

As a 20-year GE veteran, Mahesh’s career progressed through varied, complex assignments in manufacturing operations, global supply chain, quality, lean six sigma, sales, projects and services within GE’s healthcare, power and renewable energy businesses. In his most recent role, Mahesh led GE’s Onshore Wind business for Asia Pacific. During his GE career, Mahesh has lived in India, the US and China.

GE has been present in South Asia for over 100 years across core sectors of aviation, healthcare, power and renewable energy. With multiple local manufacturing and services facilities and over 18,000 employees in the region, GE has been contributing to the region’s growth agenda with emphasis on infrastructure development, affordable and accessible healthcare as well as technological innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank issues first bond denominated in Rwandan franc

Philippines: Taal volcano 'recharges' as residents rush back to 'danger zone'

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 1-Norway finmin quits over IS woman's return from Syria

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Videos

Latest News

UK Opposition MPs raise concern over CAA, impact on NRIs

A group of Opposition MPs in the UK organized a meeting in the House of Commons complex and discussed the implications of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act CAA and its impact on NRIs. The event, hosted by East London Labour MP Steph...

U-19 World Cup: India outplay Japan by 10 wickets in mismatch, qualify for QF

Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. Opting to field first, four-time champions India bowled out a hapless ...

U-19 World Cup: India outplay Japan by 10 wickets, secure quarterfinal spot

Defending champions India outclassed debutants Japan by 10 wickets in their second match to secure a spot in the Super League quarterfinals of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday. Opting to field first, four-time champions India bowled o...

Mizoram guv urges Shah to establish AIIMS-like institute, IIT,

Mizoram Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has urged the Centre to establish an AIIMS-like medical institute, an IIT and an IIM in the state, an official release said on Tuesday. Sreedharan made the request during his meeting with Union Home M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020