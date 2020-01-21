Mahesh Palashikar appointed President & CEO of GE South Asia

US industrial conglomerate GE on Tuesday announced appointment of Mahesh Palashikar as President & CEO of GE South Asia effective February 1, 2020, with responsibility for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka markets. Besides, the company announced the retirement of Vishal Wanchoo as President and CEO of GE South Asia from June 1, 2020, a press statement by GE said.

According to the statement, Vishal will be returning to the US after completion of the transition over to Mahesh. "Mahesh is a commercially savvy business leader with a global mindset and strong proven leadership. I am excited to continue strengthening our 100-year old presence in the region and driving robust growth for our customers and the company with Mahesh’s appointment," Rachel Duan, Senior Vice President, GE, and President & CEO, GE Global Growth Organization, said.

As a 20-year GE veteran, Mahesh’s career progressed through varied, complex assignments in manufacturing operations, global supply chain, quality, lean six sigma, sales, projects and services within GE’s healthcare, power and renewable energy businesses. In his most recent role, Mahesh led GE’s Onshore Wind business for Asia Pacific. During his GE career, Mahesh has lived in India, the US and China.

GE has been present in South Asia for over 100 years across core sectors of aviation, healthcare, power and renewable energy. With multiple local manufacturing and services facilities and over 18,000 employees in the region, GE has been contributing to the region’s growth agenda with emphasis on infrastructure development, affordable and accessible healthcare as well as technological innovation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.