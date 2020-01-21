Left Menu
Maharashtra leads in green building certification

  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 21-01-2020 20:18 IST
  • Created: 21-01-2020 20:18 IST
Maharashtra has topped a list of 10 states for LEED ratings, which certify that a building is environment-friendly and reduces carbon emissions, for the second consecutive year, according to a survey by the US Green Building Council (USGBC). Maharashtra with 373 projects has retained the top slot, followed by Karnataka with 301 projects which also maintained its second position.

Haryana with 139 projects has relegated Tamil Nadu to the fourth position. The top 10 states are home to more than 843 million Indians, and together include more than 520 million gross sqft of LEED-certified space.

LEED is an international symbol of sustainability excellence which signifies a building is lowering carbon emissions, conserving resources and cutting down cost, while prioritising sustainable practices and creating a healthier environment. Even as the number of projects with LEED certificate was higher in Tamil Nadu at around 178, the gross sqft area covered under the projects was lesser than that of Haryana, the release said.

"By pursuing LEED certification for buildings and spaces, India is not only contributing to economic growth and development, but actively raising the living standard for its residents by providing more resilient, healthier and efficient buildings and communities," US GBCI president and CEO Mahesh Ramanujam said. According to the survey, with 95 projects, Uttar Pradesh ranks fifth followed by Telangana with 106 projects, due to lower gross certified area.

Delhi ranks seventh with 72 projects, Gujarat (57), Bengal (40) and Rajasthan (21) are at eighth, ninth and tenth slots, respectively. India has more than 1,400 LEED-certified buildings including schools, hospitals, offices and residential buildings among others.

