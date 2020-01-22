Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sudan doesn't have foreign reserves to protect value of the pound

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 02:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 02:18 IST
Sudan doesn't have foreign reserves to protect value of the pound
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Tuesday that his country does not have foreign currency to protect the value of the pound and that there is a "structural deficiency"

The dollar was selling for 95 Sudanese pounds in cash transactions on Tuesday, Hamdok said, compared to 100 pounds on Monday. Hamdok also said his government is working on a new central bank law, adding that the central bank should be under the authority of the cabinet, not the sovereign council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

FACTBOX-New coronavirus outbreak spreads in China

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Syria cracks down on exchange firms to halt currency collapse

Syria cracked down on currency dealers blamed for speculation on Tuesday as part of several measures to stem a rapid collapse in the countrys currency that has in recent weeks worsened the plight of a devastated war-torn economy, dealers an...

UPDATE 1-Mexico says halted migrant caravan that entered country illegally

Mexicos government said on Tuesday that it largely halted a caravan of undocumented Central Americans migrants that waded across a river into Mexico, and says others who attempt to enter the country illegally will face the same consequences...

Australian bushfires threaten to drive tiny animal communities extinct

Australian animals living in specific habitats, such as mountain lizards, leaf-tailed geckos, and pear-shaped frogs, are battling the threat of extinction after fierce bushfires razed large areas of their homes, a new Reuters analysis shows...

FACTBOX-Trump impeachment: What happens next?

Here is what to look out for next as the proceedings advance in U.S. President Donald Trumps impeachment trial in the SenateSTARTING JAN. 21 After a second debate between House Democrats who are prosecuting the case against Trump, known as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020