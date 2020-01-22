Stock markets to be open on Budget day: BSE

Stock markets will be open for normal trading on February 1, Saturday, when the Union Budget will be presented, according to a circular. The stock markets are generally closed on Saturdays and Sundays, except for special circumstances.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is to present the Budget on February 1. In a circular, BSE said the stock markets would open for trading on February 1, Saturday, on account of Union Budget for the financial year 2020-21.

Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3.30 pm. According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made in this regard by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements.

In 2015, stock exchanges were open for trading on February 28, Saturday, when then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget. Stock markets have always been open on normal timings since budget presentation timings were changed from 5 pm to 11 am in 2001.

