Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Five facts about new Sainsbury's CEO Roberts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 14:38 IST
FACTBOX-Five facts about new Sainsbury's CEO Roberts
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Simon Roberts has been appointed to replace Mike Coupe as the boss of Britain's second-largest supermarket group Sainsbury's. Here are five facts about the new chief executive:

- Roberts, 48, joined Sainsbury's as retail and operations director in July 2017, with oversight of the logistics systems that underpin the performance of its 1,400 stores, 900 Argos outlets, and large online business. He recently expanded his role to take charge of the retail operations of Argos, the general merchandise brand that is being integrated into the larger group after it was bought in 2016.

- Roberts has rebuilt the supermarket's operating model in its stores, investing in new technology that has improved product availability and the group's productivity. He has also revamped the leadership structures of stores and standardized shop floor workers' contracts. The improved efficiency has enabled the group to invest more in lower prices for customers, it said.

- Roberts, who lives in York, northern England, was previously the president of the pharmacist and health group Boots UK and the executive vice president of its owner Walgreens Boots Alliance. During his time he invested in the group's online offering and sought to broaden its appeal. - Roberts started his retail career at the age of 16 and joined the training program of Marks & Spencer two years later. He spent 15 years at the British retailer where he held operational and customer leadership roles across stores, divisions, and its central operations.

He is chairman of the Institute of Customer Service. - In 2011 Roberts was named joint chief operating officer of Boots UK, alongside his colleague Ken Murphy. Irishman Murphy is due to take over the top job at Britain's biggest retailer Tesco later this year, pitting the two men against each other in the most high profile retail jobs in Britain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Bradley Cooper's Leonard Bernstein biopic lands at Netflix

Bradley Coopers next directorial, a film based on the life of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein, has shifted its base from Paramount to streamer Netflix. According to Deadline, the rights for the film, which Cooper will direct and star i...

DAVOS-Spain's prime minister reaffirms pledge to curb budget deficit, debt levels

Spains Socialist prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, reiterated on Tuesday that his new government was committed to decreasing the budget deficit and debt levels.We maintain our commitment to reducing the deficit and public debt levels, which wi...

First woman enters Japan's submarine academy

The first female student was admitted to Japans national naval submarine academy Wednesday after the end of a ban on women on the countrys submarines. Saki Takenouchi, 26, entered the academy in a western region of Hiroshima along with abou...

Union Cabinet approves Model MoU for mutual recognition of foreign certificates

Union Cabinet has approved a Model Memorandum of Understanding MoU prepared by Shipping Ministry which empowers it to enter into agreements with other countries for mutual recognition of certificates. Shipping Ministry has prepared a model ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020