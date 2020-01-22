Left Menu
Development News Edition

Businesses face digital ceiling in transformation progress: Infosys study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Davos
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 16:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 16:06 IST
Businesses face digital ceiling in transformation progress: Infosys study

Businesses are facing a digital ceiling in their transformation process and few companies globally have reached the advanced stage on this front, an Infosys study released here showed on Wednesday. However, India ranks the highest in the digital maturity index and Indian companies are ahead of the global average, particularly in operating at scale in Application Programming Interface (API).

Digital marketing is a particularly strong capability for Indian companies, according to the new global study by Infosys Knowledge Institute. The Infosys Digital Radar 2020, which measured companies’ progress against 22 digital initiatives, this year found that India ranks the highest in the Digital Maturity Index at 71.4, whereas the overall digital maturity, stands at 62.3.

The study reveals that 38 per cent of companies are in the visionary category which is significant percentage for India. The report, which surveyed over 1,000 executives globally, ranked the most digitally advanced companies as "Visionaries", followed by "Explorers"” and then "Watchers".

While influenced by high representation in the digitally strong high-tech sector, this is still a strong showing for India. Compared to the rest of the world, India excels in cybersecurity and APIs (60 per cent in the India vs 51 per cent globally).

One of the strongest digital transformation initiatives in the Indian market is digital marketing (62 per cent in India vs 45 per cent globally). The biggest challenges to transformation in India is managing risk-averse cultures to tech advancement (45 per cent in 2020 vs 47 per cent in 2019).

Infosys' study found that, globally, enterprises in India perform better than Explorers in all initiatives. The top drivers for companies in India in achieving digital maturity is a quick response to changing and improving efficiency (78 per cent).

Infosys Digital Radar 2020 assessed the digital transformation efforts of companies on a Digital Maturity Index and found year-over-year progress in basic areas, such as digital initiatives to improve a company's efficiency. However, most companies come up against a "digital ceiling" when trying to achieve the most advanced levels of maturity.

Salil Parekh, CEO and MD at Infosys, commented: "We’ve seen enterprises successfully employ emerging technologies to optimise productivity and efficiency, but struggle at the next stage of digital maturity. "Faster, better, and cheaper technology alone will not provide the improvements enterprises need," he said.

Parekh said the research has shown that companies which can keep pace with digital transformation are those that design digital initiatives to improve customer experiences and empower their employees, differentiating themselves and propelling their business to the most advanced levels of progress.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Rohit hopes Indian team bring back U-19 World Cup trophy

Senior opener Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hoped the Indian team retains the U-19 World Cup trophy having started its title defense in style.Defending champions India are already through to the quarterfinals of the mega-event with convincing w...

Tsai urges WHO to include Taiwan after virus case confirmed

Taiwan should not be blocked from international bodies such as the World Health Organization, its president said Wednesday, a day after the island confirmed its first case of a SARS-like virus from China. The self-ruled island has found its...

African Energy Chamber welcomes reappointment of Minister Novak

Russias President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new cabinet, keeping key ministers. Amongst those retaining their seats in the office is the countrys energy minister Alexander Novak who played an instrumental role in the oil production dea...

Tanzania president moves to ease fears over election

Tanzanian President John Magufuli has promised this years general election will be free and fair and invited international monitors to observe proceedings amid concerns of a democratic crackdown in the East African nation. Magufulis long-ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020