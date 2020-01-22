Left Menu
Development News Edition

TCS brand value grew nearly six-fold since 2010 to $13.5bn in 2019: Brand Finance report

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 19:10 IST
TCS brand value grew nearly six-fold since 2010 to $13.5bn in 2019: Brand Finance report

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has seen its brand value increase nearly six-fold since 2010 to USD 13.5 billion in 2019, the Mumbai-based company said citing a Brand Finance report. TCS has been recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand of the decade, and one of the fastest growing IT services brands of 2019 by Brand Finance in its 2020 Global 500 report, TCS said in a statement on Wednesday.

The report, released at the World Economic Forum in Davos, highlighted a decade of significant brand growth for TCS. The significant pace of growth makes TCS "the fastest growing brand of the decade and positioning it among the Top 3 brands in IT services globally".

Further, the year-on-year growth in brand value in 2019 makes TCS the fastest growing among the top 3 IT services brands, the statement said. For the second year running, TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has been named among the Top 100 Global CEOs worldwide, as per the Brand Guardianship Index which rates CEOs on how well they measure up as brand ambassadors, based on marketing investments, growth in stakeholder equity and business performance. Additionally, TCS' brand value is seen as the driving force behind the Tata Group's ranking among the world's Top 100 Brands, the statement said.

"Our principal goal is to be the primary growth and transformation partner for our customers. This accolade is further recognition of the strength and depth of our Business 4.0 framework, which underpins everything we are doing to transform industries and business models," TCS Chief Operating Officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said. David Haigh, CEO at Brand Finance, said the growth has been driven by TCS' laser-focus on fostering long-lasting partnerships with its customers, but also making enduring and meaningful investments in the communities where it operates around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Deployment of funds, not lack of capital, thwarting fight against climate change: Prince Charles

Terming climate change, biodiversity loss and global warming as the greatest threats faced by humanity ever, Prince Charles on Wednesday said it is not the lack of capital but the way it should be deployed which is thwarting the fight again...

DAVOS-Trump has parting words for the star of Davos, Greta Thunberg

Just before he departed the slopes of Davos, U.S. President Donald Trump had some final words for Greta Thunberg, saying he would have loved to have seen her speak at the World Economic Forum. Back-and-forths between the teenager and the 73...

Putin to meet mother of Israeli backpacker jailed in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet with the mother of an Israeli tourist jailed in Russia for carrying a few grams of hashish, the Kremlin said Wednesday. Putin will meet with Naama Issachars mother during his visit to Israel o...

FOREX-Safe-haven currencies slip as China virus worries ebb

The U.S. dollar edged lower on Wednesday and the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc slipped amid muted demand for safe-haven units as updates from China about the spread of a new flu-like coronavirus raised hopes the outbreak would be contain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020