AfDB to host first Business Opportunity Seminar in March in Abidjan

After successfully hosting the first Global Environmental Facility in Abidjan, the African Development Bank is working forward to host its first 2020 Business Opportunity Seminar in the same city.

The African Development Bank intends to host its first 2020 Business Opportunity Seminar for consultants, producers and suppliers from member countries looking to provide goods and services to the Bank Group projects in Africa.

Slated to take place in the African Development Bank's headquarter in Abidjan between March 11 and 12 this year, the 2020 Business Opportunity Seminar is intended to offer a one-stop platform to deepen participants' understanding of the Bank's strategy and procurement processes. It will also allow closer links between the Bank Group and the Private Sector.

The forum is expected to increase the pool of competent suppliers for the Bank's projects, contributing to the efficient implementation and success of the Group's development initiatives.

Since 2017, the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group has organized two Business Opportunity Seminars each year - one at headquarters and one in a regional office.

