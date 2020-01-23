Left Menu
SGS Becomes Conformity Assessment Body for the Saudi Food and Cosmetics Certification Program

MUMBAI, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SGS is pleased to announce it has been approved by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) as a conformity assessment body (CAB) for its food and cosmetics certification program.

Effective January 1, 2020, SGS can verify and issue the relevant Certificate of Conformity for shipments of cosmetics and foodstuffs into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The scheme covers manufacturers and traders from over 120 countries around the world.

This certification program includes all cosmetic products being exported into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The food products from India, that are covered under this program include - fish and aquatic products, red meat, rice, processed foods and vegetables, tea, coffee beans, spices and condiments, processed meat, sugar and sweets and honey.

This approval follows the earlier authorization by SFDA, effective from November 2018, allowing SGS laboratories to test and certify food products being exported to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries for pesticide residues and contaminants. All consignments entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia must be supported by documentary evidence issued by an approved laboratory. These documents must confirm that the product has been tested and certified as being within maximum residue limits and other contamination regulations, as per the technical and approved standard specifications.

With this approval, SGS can now provide manufacturers and traders of cosmetics and foodstuffs with a comprehensive range of services, including the issuance of a Certificate of Conformity, to allow them efficient access to Saudi Arabian markets.

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 94,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

