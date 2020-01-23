Left Menu
Development News Edition

DLF to invest Rs 5,000 cr in new commercial proj in Chennai; TN CM lays foundation stone

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 13:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 13:02 IST
DLF to invest Rs 5,000 cr in new commercial proj in Chennai; TN CM lays foundation stone

India's largest realty firm DLF on Thursday announced an investment of Rs 5,000 crore to develop large commercial project here as part of its strategy to expand portfolio of rent yielding properties. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru Edappadi Palaniswami laid the foundation stone of 'DLF Downtown' at Taramani in Chennai.

The 27 acre project will be developed by DLF's joint venture firm with GIC named DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL). The total commercial area, largely office spaces to be constructed under the new project, is 6.8 million sq ft in various phases. "Tamil Nadu has always been a destination of choice for corporates and MNCs due to its talent pool and favourable business environment. We are investing Rs 5,000 crore in phases for developing our fourth project DLF Downtown, Taramani in Chennai," DLF CEO Mohit Gujral said.

DLF would commence construction of 2.5 million sq ft area in the first phase. The project, to be completed in the next 5-6 years, would help additional 70,000 direct and 6,000 ancillary employment opportunities once operational.

"Chennai continues to strengthen its position as an IT/ITeS hub with increasing investment commitment from global companies, making it out second largest market after Gurugram," DLF MD (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar said. With this project, he said, the company would now have a 14 million sq ft of development in Chennai.

"The company has identified a development pipeline of 20 million sq ft and a construction of 5.5 million sq ft is underway. This will augment our existing 35 million sq ft rental portfolio of office and retail properties," Khattar said. The company plans to take the national commercial portfolio to over 50 million sq ft, he added.

DLF earns an annual rental income of over Rs 3,000 crore from its commercial properties that are located in Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Chandigarh. Another 20 million sq ft commercial space is under development.

Unlike residential property market, commercial real estate, especially office market, is performing well. Office space leasing touched an all time high in 2019. To monetise its commercial assets, DLF in December 2017 entered into a joint venture with Singapore sovereign fund GIC when DLF promoters sold their entire 40 per cent stake in DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL) for nearly Rs 12,000 crore.

This deal included sale of 33.34 per cent stake in the DCCDL to GIC for about Rs 9,000 crore and buyback of remaining shares worth about Rs 3,000 crore by DCCDL. In DCCDL, DLF currently holds nearly 67 per cent stake, while GIC has the remaining stake.

DLF has so far developed 153 real estate projects comprising 331 million sq ft. It has a land bank of 192 million sq ft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Irving should be ready for faceoff with LeBron, Lakers

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were teammates for three seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, with each campaign ending in the NBA Finals. In the 11 times they have opposed each other, whatever team James was leading holds the edge over Irvi...

Falcon.io Announces First Worldwide Digital Marketing Trends Roadshow

Falcon.io, a Cision company, today announced the dates for its inaugural Digital&#160;Marketing Trends Roadshow. The 2020 Roadshow meetups will take place in selected cities in North AmericaEurope and Australia, beginning this February and...

Too good to be true? The best investment that never was

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 23 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Leading investors may well have been tempted by a startup prospectus offering a slice of a long-neglected sector that promises vast growth, low risks and healthy returns.The catch Un...

Canadian air tanker fighting Australia bushfires crashes, killing three

A Canadian-owned C-130 Hercules air tanker crashed while fighting bushfires in Australias alpine region on Thursday, killing all three of its crew, authorities said. All three victims were American residents, Australian authorities said, ad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020