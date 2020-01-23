Intech Additive Solutions launches range of metal 3D printers

Bengaluru-based Intech Additive Solutions on Thursday announced the launch of its new 'Made in India' range of metal 3D printers. The iFusion series of metal 3D printers is designed, developed and built at the company's facility here, and has been delivered to the Indian manufacturing industry, it said in a statement.

The iFusion SF1 is a smaller format machine dedicated to R&D laboratories, universities, institutions and academies. The iFusion LFMulti is a large format multi laser machine with extensive features designed for industrial use of metal additive manufacturing, the company said.

"These machines are a culmination of more than 30000 man hours of research, development and innovation spread over the past 36 months. We have 3D printed more than 800 parts for variety of industries in different materials," said Sridhar Balaram, MD & CEO of Intech Additive Solutions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.