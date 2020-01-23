Left Menu
British taxes are a matter for us, not United States, says UK trade minister

trade minister Liz Truss Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's tax policy is a matter for the British government, not the United States or the European Union, trade minister Liz Truss said on Thursday when asked about pressure from the U.S. administration over a planned digital tax.

"Let me be absolutely clear, UK tax policy is a matter for the UK Chancellor, it's not a matter for the U.S. it's not a matter for the EU, it's not a matter for anybody else, and we will make the decisions that are right for Britain," Truss said.

