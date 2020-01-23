Appnext Becomes A 'Recommendation Unicorn' In India Serving 2B App Recommendations Daily

Following this growth achievement, Appnext invites developers across multiple verticals and app services to get their apps recommended on the top mobile devices and the hottest placements

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext, the largest on-device and in-app mobile discovery platform, announced that it reached a record milestone of serving 2B daily app recommendations to mobile users in India. Appnext interacts on average 20 times a day with 180M unique users in India, and continue to adhere to its mission of recommending users with 'apps they may use next' throughout their daily mobile journey.

Appsflyer recognized this milestone in its industry-standard mobile-media Performance Index Report, where Appnext is ranked in the 3rd place of most prolific recommendation platform for e-commerce apps in India, right after the giant duopoly of Facebook and Google. Appnext also received a special mention for their shift into the OEM arena, ranked #7 in global growth.

Appnext partnered with top OEMs who integrated its unique recommendation engine directly on the devices where the mobile users are very receptive to seeing app recommendations and are more likely to use the apps that are being recommended to them. Appnext 'Timeline', a behavior-driven AI technology ensures that users receive personalized and contextual recommendations depending on their needs, by predicting the type of app users are likely to utilize next.

Along with the successful OEM implementations, Appnext continues to work closely with an ever-increasing number of app developers integrating the Appnext recommendation engine. During the last year, 2700 apps in India boost their revenue growth by deploying Appnext solutions. Recent examples are India Today Group and Dailyhunt, who embedded the Appnext recommendation placements directly on the news feed, catering their readers with relevant and personalized app discovery experience while improving user engagement.

Elad Natanson, CEO and Co-Founder, Appnext, comments: "2019 was a defining year for Appnext in India. For the past seven years, we've developed robust technology and data solutions, powering a unique app recommendation experience. We are looking forward to expanding our activities in India and invite all developers to become a part of our growing and established ecosystem including ShareChat, MPL Gaming, Myntra, PhonePe, Paytm, Rapido, Khatabook, ace2three and Cricket.com to name a few, and get their apps available and recommended to new and existing users on the top mobile devices and the hottest placements."

Appnext is the largest on-device and in-app discovery platform, powering 3B app recommendations via over 20 daily interactions along users' mobile journey. Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs who integrated the company's unique recommendation engine, Appnext creates a new discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints, powered by Appnext 'Timeline' technology that predicts the app users are likely to utilize next. Appnext delivers business growth to app developers by getting their apps discovered, used and re-used. For more information, please visit http://www.appnext.com Connect with Appnext on Twitter and LinkedIn

