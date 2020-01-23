Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strides Consumer plans to expand product portfolio, network

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 16:42 IST
Strides Consumer plans to expand product portfolio, network

Bengaluru-based healthcare company Strides Consumer Private Ltd (SCPL) has firmed up plans to boost its product portfolio and expand presence across the country in the next six months, an official said on Thursday. Strides Consumer is at present active in the nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) and pain relief categories, and operates in five southern states.

"Both (categories) are attractive. Over the next three-six months, we will come up with more brands and products in these two categories and also in other segments," SCPL business head (India and South Asia) Himava Nath told reporters here. The company sells products under the brands 'Nixit', an oral NRT and 'Jointflex', a topical analgesic cream.

The NRT market is pegged at Rs 156 crore in India and projected to touch Rs 450 crore by 2023, he said, adding, the size of the pain relief market is estimated at Rs 3,085 crore. Nath said the NRT segment is growing at 40 per cent and the pain relief segment is expanding at around 10 per cent.

"Currently, we are in the southern part of the country and plan to expand all over India in the next six months, including the eastern region," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Extradition hearing for WikiLeaks' Assange to be split in two parts

The London hearing to decide whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can be extradited to the United States to face charges including spying will be split in two, with the second half delayed until May, a judge ruled on Thursday.Assange, 4...

Pakistan need Malik and Hafeez's experience, says T20 captain Babar Azam

Pakistans T20 skipper Babar Azam has defended the decision to recall veterans Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, saying the experienced duos presence will help the team in its pursuit of retaining the number one spot in the shortest format. ...

Kuwait firm to set up Rs 49,000 cr oil refinery in TN: CM

Kuwait based Al Kharafi plans to set up an oil refinery and a petrochemical manufacturing facility at an investment of Rs 49,000 crore in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said here on Thursday. The setting up of the refinery would...

Six Mali soldiers killed in overnight ambush

Bamako, Jan 23 AFP Six soldiers were killed and several were wounded in an overnight attack in central Mali, the army said Thursday, in fresh violence in the war-torn West African state. The troops came under fire late Wednesday from uniden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020