Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors hopeful of liquidating inventory of BS-IV cars

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 17:52 IST
Tata Motors hopeful of liquidating inventory of BS-IV cars
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Leading automobile manufacturer Tata Motors is hopeful of liquidating inventory of its BS-IV cars by end of the current fiscal, as new emission norms will come into force from April 1, a company official said on Thursday. Presently, the inventory of BS-IV cars which the dealers across the country are holding is around 7,500 units, he said.

"We hope to liquidate the entire inventory of BS-IV cars which dealers are holding is around 7,500 units by March 31, 2020," Tata Motors' zonal manager (East) Reetesh Vashist said. From April 1, 2020, the automobile sector will have to comply with BS-VI fuel norms.

During the first half of the current fiscal, there has been a de-growth in the industry to the extent of 27 percent to 30 percent, Vashist said. "In the last quarter of this fiscal, we see the industry is reviving and sentiments are improving", he said.

With diesel prices almost converging with that of petrol, the industry is seeing a shift in the manufacturing dynamics, Tata Motor's vice president (Global design) Pratap Bose said. Speaking at the launch of premium hatchback 'Altroz' here, Bose said 70 percent of the cars manufactured in the country is of petrol variants while the rest are diesel-run.

"Two models of the company in the small car segment are not available in diesel variants," Bose said. But diesel still has a future particularly in the SUV and mid-sized segments, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Oswald Mosley meeting Adolf Hitler, What more we know!

Natasha Kapur, wife of Atlas Cycles owner, commits suicide at Aurangzeb Lane home

CBI arrests two from Garrison Engineer's office in Dehradun for taking bribe

DinDin talks on his friendship with Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-love Song Joong-Ki in army

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Bavuma back to bolster South Africa for final test

Temba Bavuma will return to South Africas batting lineup for the fourth and final test against England, with Zubayr Hamza dropped, captain Faf du Plessis said on Thursday.Rassie van der Dussen will move up to number three in the batting lin...

Amarinder urges Imran to ensure safety of Pak Sikh leader

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Imran Khan to ensure the safety of the Sikh leader who fled Pakistan following threats from fundamentalists. Urge&#160;ImranKhanPTI to ensure safety of&#160;aoepoeRadesh. I understand ...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day four at the Australian Open

Highlights of the fourth day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEST GMT11 2330 NADAL MAKES SMOOTH PROGRESSTop seed Rafa Nadal, chasing his first Australian Open title since 2009, powered...

GDR manipulation: Sebi levies Rs 10.7 cr fine on Jindal Cotex, 3 officials

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday slapped a total fine of Rs 10.7 crore on Jindal Cotex and its three officials in a matter related to manipulation in issuance of global depository receipts GDR. Managing director of the firm Sandeep Jindal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020