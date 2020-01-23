Left Menu
The idea of borrowing money via an unsecured personal loan has become quite the norm in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pune (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-01-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-01-2020 18:02 IST
Complete your big-ticket purchases with a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan
Bajaj Finserv logo. Image Credit: ANI

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The idea of borrowing money via an unsecured personal loan has become quite the norm in India. This is well substantiated by data from the Reserve Bank of India that indicates that personal loans accounted for almost 96 per cent of new bank loans taken in FY2018.

Another recent survey pointed out that nearly 50 per cent of respondents were open to borrowing for reasons such as upgrading their lifestyle and 33 per cent were likely to borrow to purchase consumer durables. These statistics reveal that today, it is easy to obtain a personal loan in India to tend to big-ticket expenses. As the new year sets in, you too can upgrade your lifestyle using a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan. Read on to know how this instant Personal Loan offered through Bajaj Finance Limited can help you address major spends in 2020.

You get funding without collateral Bajaj Finserv's Personal Loan is an unsecured loan, meaning that you do not have to pledge any asset to avail financing of up to Rs 25 lakh. The loan is sanctioned based on your financial standing, which is summarised by your credit score and debt-to-income ratio. The non-requirement for collateral implies hassle-free access to finance and hence, this loan is a quick route to upgrading your lifestyle, be it a luxurious holiday or a new smart TV for your bedroom.

You can bag deals with instant approval Since there is no asset valuation in case of an unsecured personal loan, approval is quick and with Bajaj Finserv you get approval in just 5 minutes! What's more, you can also benefit from a 24-hour disbursal. With speedy financing, you can make the most of the New Year deals available and save money even as you shop big.

You only need to meet the simple eligibility criteria Whether it's a wedding or home renovation that's on the cards for you in 2020, what's great about choosing Bajaj Finserv is that the eligibility criteria are no hindrance to obtaining funding. The terms here are simple and can be summarised as follows.

Age: You must be between 23 and 55 years Citizenship: You must be a residing citizen of India

Employment: You must be a working employee of either an MNC or a public/private company Salary: You must meet the city-specific minimum monthly salary requirement, for instance, Rs 35,000 in Delhi and Rs 25,000 in Lucknow

Avail financing with just a few documents To support your application and prove your eligibility, the following documents are all that is required, making it easy and quick for you to apply.

KYC documents like driver's licence and electricity bill Employment ID

Previous salary slips and bank account statements You can opt for the Flexi Loan facility

If you foresee the need for on-the-go financing as you make major spends in 2020, you can sign on for the Flexi Loan facility to withdraw from your sanction in parts, multiple times, without additional applications. You can repay over a flexible repayment tenor

With Bajaj Finserv you can make multiple big-ticket purchases possible by splitting the expenses incurred over a period of up to 60 months. Further, to know what spends you can bring within budget, you can use the Bajaj Finserv EMI calculator and settle on a viable loan structure. Now that you how this Personal Loan can help you upgrade your lifestyle in 2020, check your pre-approved offer to access a customised, instant personal loan deal. Moreover, for assistance do contact Bajaj Finserv Customer Care team.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

