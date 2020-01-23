Competition Comm to hire people for various director-level positions

Competition Commission of India (CCi) has sought applications for 10 director-level posts, including deputy and joint directors. Besides, the fair trade regulator is looking to hire five support staff.

According to a public notice, CCI would be hiring people for five posts of Director(Economics and Financial Analysis) apart from equal number of people at Deputy Director and Joint Director levels. All the appointments would be on deputation basis.

Applicants must be employees of central or state governments or government companies. Also, those from autonomous bodies, regulatory authorities, universities, academic, research or judicial institutions of central or state governments can apply, as per the notice. In December, a Parliamentary panel had flagged staff shortage at CCI.

According to the panel report tabled in the Parliament in December, out of the 195 sanctioned posts at the CCI, 123 positions have been filed and the rest were vacant. The committee had said that the corporate affairs ministry should in all urgency endeavour to fulfil the human resource requirements at the Commission in order to expedite the process of disposing of the huge backlog of cases, it added.

As on September 30, the fair trade regulator received 1,037 cases related to anti-competitive conduct and that 162 cases were pending with the Commission, as per the report. CCI comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.