Home Credit gets agency licence of HDFC ERGO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Consumer finance provider Home Credit India on Thursday announced the acquisition of corporate agency license to provide health insurance from HDFC Ergo General Insurance and life insurance from Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company. With the foray, the company now widens financial solutions under one umbrella and provides customer friendly insurance offerings and the products have been chosen based on research and insights on the needs of the customers, the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the tie-up, Home Credit India Chief Marketing Officer Marko Carevic said this partnership is a step towards offering holistic financial solutions to customers who are otherwise underserved. These products will help in securing customers lives and enabling them with access to better medical care through the insurance products at the doorsteps of our customers, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.